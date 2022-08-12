She’s one of the most lauded writers of all time – and now the life of Emily Brontë is being translated to the big screen, with an adaptation that is every inch as wild and passionate as her only novel, the world-famous Wuthering Heights. The trailer for Emily, a sweeping biopic starring Sex Education’s Emma Mackey, has just been released, promising period drama fans everywhere a bonnet-full of thrills. The film, due out this autumn, shows “rebel, misfit, genius” protagonist Emily Brontë swept up in an ardent embrace with William Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a real-life figure from history who worked alongside Emily’s father at the family parsonage in Yorkshire.

Although the youngest of the Brontë sisters was a notoriously private figure and never married (she died from tuberculosis aged just 30), the new film imagines a more dramatic backdrop to her life story. In the trailer, William appears to be something of a creative muse as well as Emily’s forbidden love, as the two frolic together amid the rugged terrain of the Haworth moors. Writer and Mansfield Park actor Frances O’Connor, who makes her directional debut with Emily, has admitted that some people will be “pissed off” with the use of creative licence in the film. “People like Brontë historians will probably say, ‘Well, that didn’t happen,’” O’Connor told the Telegraph, adding that she was never aiming for biographical accuracy in her interpretation of Brontë’s life.

Instead, Emily tempts viewers in with its own whimsical retelling of what the writer and her loved ones could have been like. This includes the pivotal role of her two novelist sisters, Charlotte and Anne (played by Alexandra Dowling and Amelia Gething), who bring out the reclusive novelist’s feisty side. At one point in the trailer, Charlotte gushes of William: “He speaks with such poetry.” To which Emily responds tartly: “Any man can speak. What I want to know is can he actually do.” Emily’s maverick brother (Fionn Whitehead) also puts in an appearance, encouraging her to yell “Freedom in thought!” from the Yorkshire hills. What is arguably closer to life than fiction is the way in which the new film depicts how Emily’s work was received in the straight-laced Victorian era. The trailer shows her writing variously slammed as “ugly” and “un-goodly”, as Emily’s father warns her: “Do not bring shame on this house!” (it’s not clear from the trailer whether this is in response to her frisson with William or her controversial work).

Wuthering Heights was widely reviled by critics on its publication in 1847 – one year before the author’s untimely death – with reviewers labelling it “coarse”, “disagreeable” and even “sickening”. As is so often the way with women’s work, history has since seen the error of its ways, and Wuthering Heights is now considered a seminal literary text. Emily comes out in cinemas on 14 October, and we, for one, cannot wait for the abundance of exhilarating passion and literary heights yet to come – not to mention those sweeping cinematic landscapes.

