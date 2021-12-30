The Netflix show, which centres around American marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) who moves to Paris and navigates her way around her job and relationships in the city of love, has gained a massive following and commercial success – but not without criticism.

The first season was called out for its lack of diverse characters and adhering to many French stereotypes (croissants and berets anyone) and this was something Collins said would be rectified in season two.

In an interview with Elle UK, for its December issue, Collins said: “For me as Emily, but also as a producer on [the show], after season one, hearing people’s thoughts, concerns, questions, likes, dislikes, just feelings about it, there were certain things that spoke to the time that we’re living in and what is right, and moral and correct and should be done.