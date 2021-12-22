When I moved to Lyon permanently in September this year, my friends were endlessly fascinated by my dating life. Was it different to dating British men? Were they enamoured with my accent? Did it live up to all the romantic tropes? Yes, yes and no. Dating in France, like anywhere, is a mixed bag, and in my experience, the French are definitely fond of a foreign accent. Perhaps the episode about Camille’s brother wasn’t so off-piste: French men seem to be much more willing to date older women (I’m 29, but I’ve dated a 22-year-old since arriving, and in the UK I’d never gone out with anyone more than a year younger than me).

Still, expat dating isn’t so far removed from Emily’s romantic escapades, even with Netflix’s fantastical touch. When Emily splits from her long-term boyfriend, her boss back in the US, Madeline, has a no-nonsense response: “So you’re single? In Paris? Your life is croissants and sex.”

Croissants, it’s true, are in abundant supply, but what about the sex part? As we head into another season of Emily’s life abroad, I spoke to international expats across France and found an intriguing number of similarities between Emily’s dating stories and their own experiences.