“It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories,” Corrin tells BBC News, as they called for a more inclusive approach. “When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?”

“I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment,” they added.

The actor’s high-profile career has continued apace this year, with appearances in Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ period romance My Policeman, along with the titular role of Lady Chatterley’s Lover in Netflix’s hotly anticipated adaptation.

While Corrin hails the future of gender-neutral awards, however, they also believe that the issue of on-screen LGBTQ+ inclusion reaches well beyond the categories used for industry recognition.

“The conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people, because then I think that will change a lot,” they say.