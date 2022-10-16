Emily’s other romantic soulmate, of course, is Weightman. The film imagines that it was a passionate affair that set Emily on the path to writing her literary masterpiece, even though scholars believe that the curate actually had a romantic attachment to her younger sister Anne. “In the biographies, you know, there’s like two sentences about him,” Mackey says. “And I love that Frances took that and was like, ‘excuse me, what can we do with this?!’ and runs with it, I think it’s great”. Cue scenes of Weightman and Emily conducting their trysts on the straw-strewn floor of a cottage on the moors, which is even more plausible for the fact that the film was shot on Haworth in 2021, complete with real Yorkshire rain.

The illicit liaison certainly has a transformative effect upon Emily in the film, and it’s easy to see how her relationship could have inspired the characters of Cathy and Heathcliffe in Wuthering Heights. Mackey says she loves the confidence and “ferociousness” Emily gains through the affair, which is brilliantly explored through French lessons that turn into highly-charged sparring sessions. “I love that you see her from the very get-go be extremely acerbic with him and try and defend herself, and in the end, that the French lessons become their secret and their strength,” Mackey says. “And it’s a really beautiful thing to see that evolve and to see the two of them evolve in that way. That dynamic shifts so clearly and see her kind of take control. It’s really thrilling.”