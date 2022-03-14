Remarkable Women Awards: Emma Raducanu wins Sports Star of the Year Award

When Emma Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title in 44 years last September, the world erupted in celebration for the young tennis player.

Not only because Raducanu made history, but for the excitement that came with witnessing the genesis of one of Britain’s most exciting tennis stars.

So it’s no wonder that she has been named The Sports Star of the Year at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals.