Remarkable Women Awards: Emma Raducanu wins Sports Star of the Year Award

The 19-year-old tennis player took home The Sports Star of the Year Award at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals.
When Emma Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title in 44 years last September, the world erupted in celebration for the young tennis player.
Not only because Raducanu made history, but for the excitement that came with witnessing the genesis of one of Britain’s most exciting tennis stars.
So it’s no wonder that she has been named The Sports Star of the Year at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals.
Presented by Alex Scott MBE, Raducanu accepted her award via video on 14 March. She said: “Thank you to everyone at Stylist for the Remarkable Women Award and it means a lot”.
The 19-year-old’s career thus far has been one to marvel at. She’s the first woman to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams’ win in 2014 – a particularly impressive stat considering she only played her first grand slam at Wimbledon in 2021, where she entered as a wildcard and made it to the last 16.
It’s safe to say Raducanu is one to watch and her remarkable career is only just beginning.
Image: courtesy of PR’s
