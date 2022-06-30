Held up then torn down: why is our relationship with sports stars so volatile?
From Emma Raducanu to Simone Biles, superstar athletes face excessive levels of praise and vitriol. But what is it about sport that attracts this extreme response? Stylist investigates.
I’m not a big tennis fan, but I’ve always enjoyed watching Wimbledon. There’s nothing quite like sitting down to watch a match with a glass of Pimm’s in one hand, a punnet of strawberries in the other – and the buzz surrounding the tournament is enough to get anyone excited for the summer. But this year, I’m struggling to find the joy. There was excitement at first – especially after Emma Raducanu won her first-round match earlier this week – but that quickly came crashing down on Wednesday when she was knocked out. My heart sunk. Not because of her performance – far from it – instead, I was dreading what I knew was coming next: the abuse.
Since she first rose to fame after winning the US Open last year, Raducanu has faced a lot of criticism. Soon after the 19-year-old beat Leylah Fernandez to bring home her first Grand Slam title, she was subjected to an onslaught of negative commentary. From claims she’s been distracted by high-value sponsorship deals to criticism for changing coaches “too much”, Raducanu’s name hasn’t been far from headlines over the last 12 months. And in the run-up to her return to Wimbledon, the commentary got even more intense – her agent was forced to come to her defence after comments about her lack of focus continued to surface.
But then she won. On Monday, after two rapid sets against Alison Van Uytvanck, Raducanu sailed into the second round of the competition – and just like that, she was back in the media’s good books. After a year’s worth of personal and professional criticism, the focus largely shifted back onto the player’s loveable qualities, with articles gushing over Raducanu’s ‘spikeball session’ and love of frozen yoghurt. On Wednesday, as she took to the court for her second-round match against Caroline Garcia, Twitter was awash with posts praising the young star.
And then she lost – and the commentary surrounding Raducanu went right back to the same negative place it’s been in for over a year. Instead of being praised for giving it her all and trying her best, the media painted her as a petulant teenager. One article even branded what she said in her post-match interview – where she explained she didn’t have too many expectations for the tournament and had a positive experience returning to centre court – as “outrageously bad” just because she refused to get upset. (Let’s face it, if she had got upset, she’d have been criticised for that too.) Twitter also went wild, with tweets framing her as “arrogant” and “rubbish”.
This shift in characterisation – from beloved icon to spoiled brat and back again – is sadly part of a pattern that has followed sports stars for years. Simone Biles, whose incredible performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics was celebrated across the world, is one such example. For the four years following her success, Biles’ status as a gymnastics star catapulted her reputation to unprecedented heights. But things changed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After being forced to withdraw from the gymnastics team final for mental health reasons, Biles faced a slew of criticism, with online commentators and media personalities calling her “weak”, “selfish” and “a quitter”.
Biles and Raducanu are not alone; after being celebrated for winning her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January 2021, Naomi Osaka was ripped apart for withdrawing from the French Open for mental health reasons. We’ve seen the same happen to Serena Williams, whose incredible success has repeatedly been juxtaposed with vitriol and hatred – remember the backlash she received for her interaction with umpire Carlos Ramos at the end of the 2018 US Open?
And it’s not just women who are treated this way. While misogyny undoubtedly plays a role in the kind of hatred female sports stars receive, men aren’t immune to the rise and fall effect that high profile athletes experience in the court of public opinion. Tim Henman and Wayne Rooney were repeatedly celebrated and condemned throughout their careers, and Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka received horrific racist abuse following the England team’s loss at the 2020 Euros.
Unlike in the case of “regular celebrities“ – where the ups and downs of reputation are usually linked to big, potentially “cancellable” moments (see: Chrissy Teigen’s cyberbullying controversy) – opinion towards high-profile sports stars tends to oscillate wildly between two extremes. But what is it that drives this volatility? And is there something about sports that means people see them as machines that have failed, rather than as humans who are still vulnerable to good days and bad days?
Hilde Van den Bulck, a professor of communication at Drexel University, is an expert in celebrity culture and fandom. She says that, while regular celebrities are typically loved for their character, relatability and talent, sports stars are typically only respected for the latter – and it’s this hyper-focus on their extraordinariness that leads to this love/hate cycle.
“We like these people because they’re not like us – sports people can clearly do something that the average person cannot,” Van den Bulck explains. “With athletes like Biles, the focus is very much on the individual, and the individual being better than anybody else. And these kinds of athletes are so admired because they’re so exceptional, so we feel we have a right to be hard on them – almost like, ‘I like you because you’re exceptional, so you need to be perfect.’”
In this way, Van den Bulck adds, we feel almost betrayed when our favourite sports stars don’t perform how we expect them to, because they’re disappointing our incredibly high expectations. Dr Elizabeth Fedrick, a trained psychotherapist and professor at Grand Canyon University, agrees. She argues that some people’s need to put sports stars on such a high pedestal – only to tear them down again later – is because they see them as superhuman. It means these figures end up being almost dehumanised – and this makes it even harder for us to acknowledge that they might have flaws, too.
“We often attach to stories of ‘rising up’ and working their way to the top to sports stars, and then become simultaneously mystified and awe-struck at what they have achieved and their ability to do things that most ‘average’ humans cannot,” says Fedrick. “At this point, we become invested in their success and feel connected to their storyline, so these individuals become set apart from the rest of us as being ‘better than,’ prodigious, and even heroic.” This, of course, makes a lot of sense – the idea that working hard and being the best leads to success is something that we’re taught from a very early age, and there’s something satisfying seeing that storyline play out IRL. But “worshipping” sports stars isn’t just unhealthy, it can fuel the kind of commentary we see unfold time and time again.
The extreme emotion associated with sport, of any kind, is another reason why the praise and backlash against these stars is so acute. “At its core, sport is designed to engage us emotionally, because it’s about winning and losing,” she says. “When you get attached to someone because you believe they might win, there’s a lot of pride in that moment, and that’s a very emotional experience. As a result, people get filled up with all these intense emotions, and it becomes a form of escapism – a way to forget everything else that’s going on in their lives and focus on the moment. But then, when people lose, all these personal frustrations they’ve forgotten about come back out, and they project it onto the person they’ve been supporting.”
Inevitably, gender and race also play into the hatred athletes receive when they lose or ‘disappoint’ our expectations. While all sports stars tend to face the same pressure to succeed no matter who they are, sexism and racism contribute to the magnitude and nature of the hatred these athletes receive when they fail – as was made evident by the extreme backlash against both Biles and Rashford, Sancho and Saka, all of whom have been subjected to a much higher level of scrutiny than any of their white team members.
The “perceived vulnerability” of women – and the way society views women’s sport in general – is another factor. “Female athletes draw attention to many things unrelated to their sporting events, such as their body type, what they wear and their personal lives,” adds Fedrick. “Historically, female athletes have not been taken as seriously as their male counterparts, so the focus often becomes about the female athlete’s appearance, sexualisation and even their romantic relationships.” In the case of Raducanu, this manifested as an obsession with her jewellery; a selection of Tiffany pieces which, as I was reminded a lot during my research for this article, were worth £30,000. Of course, this kind of comment would never be made about a male star – and in 2022, it’s exhausting and beyond infuriating to see these kinds of comments still being used to drag a woman down.
“Society treats these women as much more of a storyline and entertainment, which frequently takes away from their athletic successes and experiences,” continues Fedrick. “Because society often treats young women in the spotlight as a source of entertainment, society also finds entertainment and even amusement in young women’s failures and disappointments.”
This viewpoint is largely shaped by large swathes of the media, who guide their readers to think about women in a reductive and judgemental way. “Women have always had to fight to be heard and to be seen as equal to their male counterparts and this is no different when it comes to sport and the narratives we see being played out in the media,” explains Laura Perkes, PR Strategist and founder of PR with Perkes. “The media is often seen as a guiding light which serves to inform us of what’s going on in the world, yet it often creates mass hysteria and plays on the power it has to shape the narrative. If we’re told something often enough then we start to believe it, if we see something enough then it must be true.”
While seeing sports stars like Biles and Osaka celebrated for their strengths can certainly send an empowering message to those who look up to them, it’s clear that the level to which these stars are revered can actually do more harm than good, both for society, and the women at their core. Raducanu may not seem too fussed by the pressure that’s been thrown at her since her success last year, but she’s only human – and her experience of having to withdraw from Wimbledon last year should be a reminder that everyone deserves to be cut some slack.
Watching sport can be an incredible experience, and it’s only natural to form an emotional connection with the person you want to succeed. But by holding these people up as ‘superhuman’ and ‘extraordinary’, we fail to recognise their humanness – and it’s this which makes people think it’s OK to criticise and berate athletes when they don’t meet expectations.
It’s sending a dangerous message – especially at a time when conversations about mental health and how “it’s OK to not be OK” seem to be making progress. Emma Raducanu may be an incredible tennis player, but she’s also a multi-faceted 19-year-old woman who will also lose matches and make mistakes – and that doesn’t make her any less of the role model she is.
Images: Getty
Lead image design by Molly Saunders