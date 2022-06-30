Held up then torn down: why is our relationship with sports stars so volatile?

But then she won. On Monday, after two rapid sets against Alison Van Uytvanck, Raducanu sailed into the second round of the competition – and just like that, she was back in the media’s good books. After a year’s worth of personal and professional criticism, the focus largely shifted back onto the player’s loveable qualities, with articles gushing over Raducanu’s ‘spikeball session’ and love of frozen yoghurt. On Wednesday, as she took to the court for her second-round match against Caroline Garcia, Twitter was awash with posts praising the young star.

And then she lost – and the commentary surrounding Raducanu went right back to the same negative place it’s been in for over a year. Instead of being praised for giving it her all and trying her best, the media painted her as a petulant teenager. One article even branded what she said in her post-match interview – where she explained she didn’t have too many expectations for the tournament and had a positive experience returning to centre court – as “outrageously bad” just because she refused to get upset. (Let’s face it, if she had got upset, she’d have been criticised for that too.) Twitter also went wild, with tweets framing her as “arrogant” and “rubbish”.