“You might find that people go, ‘It made me feel comfortable, it made me feel safe, it made me feel as though I was able to do this work,’” Thompson told radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa, on the role of intimacy coaches.

Apparently contradicting Sean Bean’s previous claims that such consultants “spoil the spontaneity” of filming sex scenes, Thompson noted, “You can’t just let it flow.

“There’s a camera there and a crew,” she said. “You’re not on your own in a hotel room; you’re surrounded by a bunch of blokes, mostly. So it’s not a comfortable situation full stop.”