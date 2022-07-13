In the wake of the 2022 Emmy nominations, The White Lotus received major recognition from the Television Academy, with 20 nominations, including best limited or anthology series and nods for eight of the actors in the show.

Alongside Murray Bartlett and Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge received the very first Primetime Emmy nomination of her career. Interestingly, though, she revealed that she nearly turned down the role.

Speaking to The New York Times, Coolidge explained that when director Mike White first pitched her the the role of Tanya, she was so nervous and self-conscious about her appearance that she “tried to get out of it”.

“I was nervous about vain things, like not looking right and not being able to deliver somehow,” she began.

“I just didn’t want to fail, and I didn’t want to be the only one in the cast who didn’t pull through. But it’s a great life lesson: When you want to try to get out of something, maybe it’s the best thing you could be involved in.”