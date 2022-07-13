Emmys 2022: Quinta Brunson, Zendaya and Lizzo make history in this year’s nominations
The Emmy nominations for 2022 are in – and Black women are once again showing that their brilliant TV talents deserve to be recognised.
As all TV fans know, the Emmys are the time to see if your favourite series or actor has picked up a coveted nomination. In this year’s nominations lists, there have been snubs – Pachinko is just one example – and there are some clear frontrunners.
In an awards show that has previously faced public outcry about the lack of diversity, though, the 2022 nominations list is a pleasant step away from the majority white lists that the Emmys usually produces. And if there’s anything to take away from this year’s lists, it’s that Black women are finally being represented and honoured in a way that fans have been calling out for.
As well as standout shows, one person – and series – in particular has dominated much of the Emmys discussion. Quinta Brunson is not only the lead actor in hit Disney+ comedy series Abbott Elementary, but she is also showrunner, executive producer and creator of the series. It’s been the standout sitcom of the year, not least because it’s an ode to Black joy and is just downright hilarious.
Now, she has become the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations. It’s a history-making moment, and she’s landed nominations for outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy and writing for a comedy series (for the Pilot). This makes her the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the comedy categories in the same year, and at 32, Brunson is also the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category.
Before this, both lead actress in a comedy and writing for a comedy series have only ever seen one Black female winner each in the Emmys’ 74-year history: Isabel Sanford in 1981 for her role in CBS’ The Jeffersons and Lena Waithe (alongside co-writer Aziz Ansari) in 2017 for Netflix’s Master Of None.
In 2020, history was made when two Black women were nominated for both comedy series (as producers) and lead actress in a comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross for ABC’s Black-ish and Issa Rae for hit HBO series Insecure. Rae has been nominated for another lead actress nomination this year.
All-round fabulous singer and star Lizzo was also nominated for her first ever Emmy for hit Amazon series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. It earned an Emmy nomination in the outstanding competition category after just one season.
She not only serves as host of the series but also as executive producer. She celebrated the news of the Emmy nomination on her Instagram, writing: “We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY.”
At last year’s Emmys, people expressed their disappointment with the nominations using the hashtag #EmmysSoWhite and Michaela Coel’s poignant speech was just another reminder that TV award ceremonies like this can often be limiting, more than anything.
So it’s refreshing to see the nomination lists for this year are a bit more reflective of the sheer talent of some of the most diverse actors and creators of colour. While shows like Squid Game and actors like The White Lotus’ Natasha Rothwell, Tyler James Williams and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) have rightfully been recognised, it’s worth noting that this is merely a step in the right direction.
Let’s hope the tide is finally turning in the long-held battle for representation at the Emmy’s – we’ll watch on in anticipation.
Image: Amazon Prime