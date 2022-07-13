As all TV fans know, the Emmys are the time to see if your favourite series or actor has picked up a coveted nomination. In this year’s nominations lists, there have been snubs – Pachinko is just one example – and there are some clear frontrunners.

In an awards show that has previously faced public outcry about the lack of diversity, though, the 2022 nominations list is a pleasant step away from the majority white lists that the Emmys usually produces. And if there’s anything to take away from this year’s lists, it’s that Black women are finally being represented and honoured in a way that fans have been calling out for.