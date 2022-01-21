For Euphoria fans, the idea of anyone other than Hunter Schafer playing the much-loved Jules is almost unfathomable.

The actor and former model totally encapsulates the role and is a fan favourite among viewers of the HBO show – but the Jules we know and love – thanks to Schafer – almost didn’t exist.

Schafer appeared on the Divine Frequency podcast from A24 with Lorde, where she revealed that she almost turned down the role of Jules because she was unsure if she wanted to pursue an acting career or continue with fashion.