“When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent,” Zendaya’s Rue says in the new trailer, which has already been watched over five million times. “But as you get older, you begin to realise nothing is and everyone you love can drift away.”

The trailer also features the familiar faces of previous cast members Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat) and Maude Apatow (Lexi). It also teased musician Dominic Fike as a newcomer for the second season. And it seems that the chaotic party scenes, wild tension and violence have been dialed up to ten for the second coming, too.

Hinting at an escalation of the events in season one, there are also snippets of a SWAT team, guns being brandished, and an enigmatic scene that sees Rue grabbed from behind in what could be a kidnapping.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Zendaya hinted at the highly emotional scenes that we can expect.

“It’s a difficult season. It’s going to be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character because I think she represents a lot for so many people.

“I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season’s not going to be easy, though.

“It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think. Sometimes.”