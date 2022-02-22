Euphoria season 2: why Sydney Sweeney has become the breakout star we never expected
From Twitter timelines to thinkpieces, Euphoria has been the topic of conversation ever since season 2 premiered – and Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, is the character on everybody’s lips.
One of my favourite things about watching an episode of Euphoria on a Monday night is eagerly logging onto Twitter to virtually discuss what took place on the show that has had everyone in a chokehold since season two began last month.
It’s become the topic of thinkpieces and Twitter threads, with #Euphoria trending weekly as people break down the scenes, moments, dialogue and even theories behind a show that has captured audiences on and off social media.
But one thing I’ve noticed this season is that there is one character who has not only been a part of the conversation but is totally owning it – and that is Cassie Howard.
The high schooler riddled with insecurities and evident daddy issues was rarely a talking point of season one, but this year she has totally owned it with scene-stealing moments in every episode that have left us in awe of actor Sydney Sweeney and asking: “Why didn’t we see it before?”
Well, season two provided many opportunities for Cassie to shine and catapult Sweeney into the social media and cultural stratosphere as an actor to watch.
Cassie’s character has been through a lot of changes this year – most notably, sleeping with best friend Maddy Perez’s ex-boyfriend Nate Jacobs.
This girl code violation has been the catalyst for some of the best Cassie moments this season, as we’ve seen the teen spiral into oblivion.
From getting completely wasted at Maddy’s birthday party and throwing up in the pool to most recently having a breakdown in the school bathroom while forcing herself to smile, watching Cassie self-destruct from one scene to the next is a sight to behold.
Sweeney’s brilliance this season has also caused people to take notice of all the things she’s starred in previously.
From The White Lotus and The Handmaid’s Tale to Sharp Objects and The Voyeurs, Sweeney is racking up an impressive filmography that is adding further interest to the star’s work and what she’ll do in the future.
And a recent episode of Euphoria highlighted one genre they’d love to see Sweeney in.
“Sydney Sweeney would be amazing in a horror film,” one user tweeted while another said: “Her acting in this season of euphoria has been a peak 2000s horror movie and I love it”.
Whether the actor will jump headfirst into horror movies is yet to be seen, but there are admittedly a lot of Euphoria moments that confirm she’d be a great fit.
Like the scene of her frantically hiding from Maddy in the bathroom after having sex with Nate to the chilling scene of her staring into the auditorium after Nate breaks up with her (which was pretty damn eerie).
Sweeney proves that she could perfectly play the victim or the villain – and we’re here for it.
With the season two finale of Euphoria airing next week, it’ll be interesting to see how Cassie, Rue, Maddy and the gang round out their journeys in this captivating season.
But if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s never to underestimate characters – because they may (quite literally) shock you.
Image: HBO