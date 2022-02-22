Sweeney’s brilliance this season has also caused people to take notice of all the things she’s starred in previously.

From The White Lotus and The Handmaid’s Tale to Sharp Objects and The Voyeurs, Sweeney is racking up an impressive filmography that is adding further interest to the star’s work and what she’ll do in the future.

And a recent episode of Euphoria highlighted one genre they’d love to see Sweeney in.

“Sydney Sweeney would be amazing in a horror film,” one user tweeted while another said: “Her acting in this season of euphoria has been a peak 2000s horror movie and I love it”.

Whether the actor will jump headfirst into horror movies is yet to be seen, but there are admittedly a lot of Euphoria moments that confirm she’d be a great fit.

Like the scene of her frantically hiding from Maddy in the bathroom after having sex with Nate to the chilling scene of her staring into the auditorium after Nate breaks up with her (which was pretty damn eerie).

Sweeney proves that she could perfectly play the victim or the villain – and we’re here for it.