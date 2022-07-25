Eurovision 2023: UK to host next year’s song contest on behalf of Ukraine
After months of speculation, it’s finally been confirmed that the UK will be hosting 2023’s Eurovision Song Contest.
The decision has been made after an extensive consultation period that concluded it wouldn’t be safe for next year’s event to be held in Ukraine.
As the UK came second in this year’s competition, talks were opened with the BBC and the corporation has now accepted the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s invitation to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom in 2023 on behalf of the Ukrainian broadcaster UA: PBC.
While it’s a sad reminder of the travesty that continues in Ukraine today following Russia’s invasion, the BBC has said that it will “create and deliver a unique Eurovision Song Contest that reflects Ukraine’s victory in Turin in May 2022 as well as showcasing the UK’s vibrant music scene”.
The BBC’s statement continues: “The show will celebrate the culture and heritage of Ukraine as the winners of the 2022 Contest, alongside the Eurovision’s proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music.”
“We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us,” said Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA: PBC.
In exciting news for UK Eurovision fans (that’s most people, right?), the hunt for the host city is now officially on.
The bidding process to select the host city for the song contest will begin this week, which the BBC will manage alongside the EBU. More information is set to be released about the whole affair – we’re just at the start of our UK Eurovision hosting journey after all – and the bidding process is expected to begin this week and be completed by autumn.
As for the city that will be selected, a number of factors come into play: the city has to have the right facilities, suitable arenas, accommodation options and international travel links.
It’s understood that cities such as Glasgow and Manchester have already expressed an interest but other cities such as London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Brighton, Belfast and Cardiff could also be in the running among others.
Read on for answers to some of the most burning questions about Eurovision 2023.
Will I be able to get a ticket to Eurovision 2023?
Of course, now that we know Eurovision will be a lot closer to home, people are wondering just how and when they can nab tickets. According to the BBC, ticket sales should follow tradition – they usually go on sale a few months before the contest, once the specific venue is chosen.
When will Eurovision 2023 take place?
The date is yet to be announced but if previous years are anything to go by, Eurovision usually takes place in May.
Will Ukraine still be involved in Eurovision 2023?
Yes, they certainly will be. After winning this year’s competition with Kalush Orchestra’s Stefania, Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final (as is usual for the winner), along with the so-called Big Five, which includes the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
They will each go straight through to the final because of their financial contributions to the event. In terms of the event itself, Ukrainian broadcaster UA: PBC will work with the BBC to develop Ukrainian elements of the show.
Mr Chernotytskyi added that although the contest will not be held there, it will be “in support of Ukraine”.
“I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent.”
Is this the first time the UK has hosted Eurovision?
It isn’t. In fact, the UK has taken over hosting duties for other countries a total of four times: It hosted on behalf of the Netherlands in 1960, France in 1963, Monaco in 1972 and Luxembourg in 1974.
In total, the UK has hosted Eurovision eight times – more than any other country. The UK last hosted in 1998, from Birmingham.
As for 2023’s Eurovision Song Contest, we’ll be sure to update you as and when we know more. Watch this space.
Images: Getty