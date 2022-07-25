Eurovision fans, it’s finally been confirmed: the UK will be hosting the 2023 song competition.

The decision has been made after an extensive consultation period that concluded it wouldn’t be safe for next year’s event to be held in Ukraine.

As the UK came second in this year’s competition, talks were opened with the BBC and the corporation has now accepted the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s invitation to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom in 2023 on behalf of the Ukrainian broadcaster UA: PBC.

While it’s a sad reminder of the travesty that continues in Ukraine today following Russia’s invasion, the BBC has said that it will “create and deliver a unique Eurovision Song Contest that reflects Ukraine’s victory in Turin in May 2022 as well as showcasing the UK’s vibrant music scene”.