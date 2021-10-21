Alongside high-profile protests, many of us have David Attenborough and his iconic Blue Planet and Planet Earth docuseries to thank for helping to open our eyes to the urgency of climate change. Environmental issues are so often explored through hard-hitting documentaries, but this new Apple TV+ series is tapping into the budding genre of climate dramas on our screens. Extrapolations, an eight-part anthology series will be joining the likes of BBC’s The Trick, Disney’s dystopian parable Y: The Last Man and films like Keira Knightley’s dark drama Silent Night, all of which explore the climate crisis in an alternative and essential, but often darkly comic, way.

Here’s everything we know about the drama, which is currently in production, so far.

Climate Change protesters demanding action from the government

What is the plot of Extrapolations?

As per Deadline, Extrapolations is an anthology drama examining how impending changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family in people’s lives. The title, which can be defined as “the action of concluding something by assuming that existing trends will continue or a current method will remain applicable” is in itself a nod to the unpredictable and irreversible damage we are causing to the planet, and how misguided some are to think that widespread action doesn’t need to be urgently taken.

Climate change is a notoriously difficult topic to engage TV audiences in. However, the upcoming series has pulled together a seriously stellar cast to help grab our attention.

Who stars in Extrapolations?



Apple TV has certainly pulled out all the stops when it comes to casting. Having recently added Crazy Rich Asians and Eternals star Gemma Chan and none other than Meryl Streep to the cast of the upcoming series, stars like Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs and David Schwimmer were already on board with the project. They’ll also be joined by Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys and White Tiger’s Adarsh Gourav. What’s more, Apple has already released some scarce details about the characters they will be taking on. Harington will play Nick Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant, a character we expect to be reminiscent of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington will play a billionaire CEO in Extrapolations

Chan will play Natasha Alper, a single mother and micro-finance banker, with Miller taking a role as an environmentally concerned marine biologist named Rebecca Shearer. Schwimmer will play Harris Goldblatt, a man with a teenage daughter undoubtedly concerned for his child’s future, with Gourav appearing as a driver for hire named Gaurav. Diggs will play Marshall Zucker, a rabbi in South Florida and Streep’s role has not yet been disclosed. Sounds like a cacophony of interesting and complex characters for us to meet.

David Schwimmer will also star in the Apple TV series

What are people saying about Extrapolations?

Scott Z. Burns, the screenwriter behind movies like The Bourne Ultimatum and Contagion, is on board as director, writer, and executive producer. Speaking about the ambitious project, he told Deadline: “The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together – and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain.”

“These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out.”

When will Extrapolations be available to watch?

The series is currently still in production, so it may take a while for a release date to be announced. However, with climate concern continuing to rise, we imagine that producers may want to expedite the important project. We’ll keep you updated either way.

