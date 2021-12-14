If you’re a Potterhead, 2022 is shaping up to be a very good year indeed. Not only have we recently been surprised with the gift of a 20th anniversary Harry Potter TV special reuniting the OG cast members at the beginning of the new year, but the next entry in the Fantastic Beasts saga is also arriving on the big screen in the spring.

You may also like Return To Hogwarts: everything we know about the 20th anniversary Harry Potter TV special

Originally due to begin filming in March 2020 but delayed due to – you guessed it – the coronavirus pandemic, work on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore was postponed until September. But despite the technical hitches, Warner Bros. has conjured up the long-awaited sequel – and it’s safe to say there’s trouble brewing ahead. Set several years after the events of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, the latest instalment in the series sees a young Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) preparing to face the evil dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is once again brought on board to help Dumbledore save the world, alongside a few familiar faces. With a dramatic new trailer, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore promises plenty more fantastical adventures in the wizarding world. Scroll ahead for everything we know so far.

Who is in the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore?

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them.

As fans of the Fantastic Beasts series will know, there are no books to base the films on, meaning each film is completely new and unique. JK Rowling, who wrote the original series, as well as the screenplays for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and 2018’s The Crimes Of Grindelwald, co-wrote the upcoming film with Steve Kloves, who wrote seven of the eight Harry Potter screenplays. The title of the third prequel was officially revealed in September 2021 as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, with the official synopsis revealing that the film will centre upon Jude Law’s young Albus Dumbledore. “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world,” the synopsis reads.

“Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?” The film will also see the return of David Yates, director of the last four Harry Potter films and the first two Fantastic Beasts movies.

Who is in the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore is the first film in the franchise in which Johnny Depp won’t be returning as Gellert Grindelwald. The role of the evil wizard will now be played by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, who portrayed Bond villain Le Chiffre in Casino Royale and Dr Hannibal Lecter in the TV series Hannibal. “Obviously I have only been part of it for half the time that the rest of the gang has. It was a lovely experience,” he told Total Film in May 2021. “I think they had a really great script; a great, solid story. So if that is anything to measure on, I think the film will be… you know, as magical as it has to be, with all the wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful. There are some really interesting, heartbreaking stories in there. And hopefully that will come across.”

Eddie Redmayne will be reprising his role as Newt Scamander, alongside Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein). Jessica Williams also stars as Ilvermorny Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, while Ezra Miller returns as Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore. The trailer also confirms that actor Richard Coyle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will be playing Albus’ brother, Aberforth.

Is there a release date for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore will be released in UK cinemas on April 8 2022, and in the US on 15 April 2022.

Is there a trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore?

The first trailer arrived on 13 December and shows the beloved Hogwarts professor giving Newt Scamander a warning about a wizarding world war. “The world as we know it is coming undone; Grindelwald is pulling it apart with hate,” Dumbledore says. “If we’re to defeat him, you’ll have to trust me.” The trailer also sees the introduction of Dumbledore’s brother Aberforth, as well the return of some iconic Harry Potter settings, including the magical Room of Requirement.