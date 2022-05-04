With its captivating tale of an unfaithful husband, a vengeful lover and dark, dangerous obsessions, Fatal Attraction gripped the world when it was released in 1987. Based on James Dearden’s 1980 short film Diversion, the psychological thriller follows the story of a married man (Michael Douglas) whose one night stand comes back to haunt him when that lover (Glenn Close) begins to stalk him and his family. Now heralded as a seminal classic in the genre, Fatal Attraction has inspired a brand new TV adaptation – only this time around, the plot is getting a major overhaul.

Written by Desperate Housewives alumni Alexandra Cunningham, the new series will revisit the story of Dan Gallagher (played by Joshua Jackson), who becomes the object of his lover Alex Forrest’s (Lizzy Caplan) obsession after a brief affair. But according to Deadline, the new Fatal Attraction will explore the themes of marriage and infidelity through a modern lens to allow for a more nuanced look at “attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control”. During an interview with Variety at the Met Gala, Jackson also confirmed that that the show will focus more on the female character’s perspective.

Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction.

“How else would you update that story other than to give [Close’s] character the fullness of the why?” he remarked. “In 1989, maybe the focus was a little bit more on the man. In 2023, by the time it comes out, maybe we’re a little bit more balanced.” In a statement about the reimagined series, Paramount Plus’ head of original scripted series, Nicole Clemens, also explained that the reunion of Jackson and Caplan – both leads of Masters Of Sex and The Affair – will bring plenty of chemistry.

Joshua Jackson will star in the new TV adaptation of Fatal Attraction

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” she said. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Lizzy Caplan will star in the new TV adaptation of Fatal Attraction

The news about the TV series is especially interesting given that Glenn Close revealed in 2019 to the Guardian that she wanted to see a reboot told from Alex’s perspective. “I had so many secrets as Alex,” she said. “The woman I was playing was not the same one who was perceived by the public. But I didn’t have the dialogue or the scenes to illuminate her backstory. If you did Fatal Attraction from Alex’s point of view, she would be a tragic person, not a dangerous, evil one.” With production on Fatal Attraction set to begin in July, it’s only a matter of time before we start to get updates on the new series. Stay tuned for more details.