James Bond may be a British institution in it’s own right, but it’s safe to say that there are plenty of elements that are in dire need of modernisation to better reflect the world we live in today.

Since Daniel Craig announced his departure from the role, rumours have been flying as to who might replace him as the iconic character, and whether 007 will ever be played by a woman. But now, we won’t have to speculate for much longer.

In some very exciting news, award-winning author Kim Sherwood has been picked to pen a new trilogy of James Bond books, becoming the first female author in the series of spy novels originally created by Ian Fleming.

Sherwood, an award-winner for her 2018 novel Testament, will release the first instalment in September 2022, which features a world where the Bond we know and love is missing and will instead focus on a new generation of 00 agents.