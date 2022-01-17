There’s nothing better than mentally noting down a film, watching its trailer and planning out a weekend jaunt to the cinema to get lost in the wonders of a good movie. Whether you’re a fiend for action, love a good comedy or appreciate a thought-provoking drama, it seems as though the cinemas (and streaming platforms) will be brimming with fresh, new films for all of your entertainment needs. Here are the ones worth getting excited about – trust us.

The Lost City



Sometimes with the grit and hard-hitting nature of the cinema, all you want is a good old-fashioned romantic comedy. Well, it seems like we have just that to look forward to in The Lost City. The film stars Sandra Bullock as Loretta Sage, an excellent but reclusive author who’s spent her career writing popular romance-adventure novels. Gracing the cover of the books – and embodying the fictional role of one of Loretta’s handsome main characters, Dash, a little too much – is model Alan, played by Channing Tatum. The two have to travel together on Loretta’s latest book tour, but while on promotional duties, she’s kidnapped by Fairfax (played by Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire who wants Loretta to lead him to the ancient city’s lost treasure that she recently wrote about. What ensues is a hilarious turn of events and Brad Pitt (yes, you read that right) coming to the rescue – we can’t wait. Release date: 25 March in cinemas Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Letitia Wright will be reprising her role in the second Black Panther movie.

It seems like an eternity ago that Marvel’s Black Panther came out, and honestly, 2018 does feel like an age away. The movie was a standout success, not least because of the late Chadwick Boseman’s performance as the titular superhero. Following Boseman’s death to cancer in 2020, it’s been confirmed that the sequel will honour his legacy. “There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us,” said Marvel Studios’ EVP Victoria Alonso. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.” The second instalment in the franchise will see Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett all reprising their roles as Shuri, Nakia, M’Baku, Okoye and Ramonda. With I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel also set to join the cast of the new movie, we eagerly anticipate its release, which we’re sure will captivate us just as much as the first.

Release date: 11 November in cinemas Cyrano

Peter Dinklage stars in Cyrano.

If you’re a fan of musicals, this upcoming release is the one for you. Starring Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage as Cyrano, the new release is based on Erica Schmidt’s 2018 stage musical of the same name, which is itself based on the 1897 Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac. It tells the story of Cyrano de Bergerac as he pines for the beautiful Roxanne, who is actually in love with someone else entirely – Christian de Neuvillette. As Cyrano is far too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, he offers his skills as a poet to Christian and pens multiple love letters in a bid to win her affection. Release date: 25 February in cinemas Nightmare Alley

What do you get when you mix a neo-noir thriller, the 1940s, Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper together? Only one of the most anticipated movies of the year, of course. Nightmare Alley is based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name and as per The Hollywood Reporter, tells the story of a down on his luck but charismatic “carny” Stanton Carlisle (Cooper). While at a traveling carnival, Carlisle meets and endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena, as well as her mentalist husband Pete. Eventually, with the aid of mysterious psychiatrist Dr Lilith Ritter (Blanchett), the duo begin to plot a grift with some newly acquired knowledge, setting their target on dangerous and skeptical tycoon Ezra Grindle. The cast also includes Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe and Clifton Collins Jr, and honestly, we’re both intrigued and deeply excited to see what this thriller film has in store for us. Release date: 21 January in cinemas The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

You’d be forgiven for not realising that Jessica Chastain is the lead role in this movie – the hair and make-up within this upcoming release really is that good. In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. As the synopsis reads: “Tammy Faye became legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, financial improprieties, scheming rivals and a scandal soon threaten to topple their carefully constructed empire.” Release date: 4 February in cinemas The 355

Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Jessica Chastain all star in The 355.

An all-female spy thriller? Sign us up. The 355 sees Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Jessica Chastain join forces for an action film unlike any other. CIA agent Mason ‘Mace’ Brown (Chastain), MI6 ally and computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz), and German agent Marie (Diane Kruger) are four very different women with one key thing in common: they are all brilliant international spies at the top of their game. Of course, it makes sense that they would join forces to take down a world-altering situation so expect action-packed entertainment in a big way with this release. Release date: watch The 355 in cinemas now Belfast

Jamie Dornan can do no wrong in many people’s eyes and if his latest movie is anything to go by, Belfast will further cement him as an actor to watch closely. According to the synopsis, Belfast is “a semi-autobiographical film which chronicles the life of a working class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital.” The coming-of-age comedy-drama is directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder On The Orient Express, Cinderella) and also stars Judi Dench. Release date: 21 January in cinemas Scream

The iconic horror film is back and looks as scary as ever. 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. Release date: watch Scream in cinemas now Marry Me

For many, Jennifer Lopez and romantic comedies go together like cheese and wine – a match made in heaven. Well, the star is returning to the big screen as pop superstar Kat Valdez in Marry Me. In a very 2022 fashion, Valdez is about to tie the know with her fiancé in front of an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiancé’s cheating ways (via social media, of course) and has a meltdown on stage. As the synopsis reads: “In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger (Owen Wilson) in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.” Release date: 11 February in cinemas Downton Abbey: A New Era

Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

It’s safe to say that if you’re a Downton fan, you’ve been eagerly awaiting A New Era for what feels like an age now. Julian Fellowes’ lavish star-studded ITV series about the aristocratic Crawley family and their household staff is finally getting the film treatment but details about the upcoming release have been kept strictly under wraps. It’s been confirmed that all the key players of Downton Abbey’s main cast – including Smith, Dockery, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, and Hugh Bonneville – will be back for the film’s sequel. New cast additions also include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. If the trailer and first-look images are anything to go by, it’s set to be one of the cinematic highlights of the year. Release date: 18 March in cinemas Thirteen Lives This biographical film is set to be a survival drama of epic proportions. The film chronicles the events of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue which saw a junior football team and their coach trapped in a cave for a period of 18 days. The film will star Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton. Release date: 15 April in cinemas The Northman

Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy are all starring in this upcoming Viking drama and it already looks like a suitably tense watch. Starring Alexander Skarsgard as the gigantic Viking warrior Amleth, The Northman follows his bloody quest to avenge his father’s death. Ethan Hawke plays Amleth’s late father, the former king who is shot down when Amleth is a boy. As an adult, Amleth only has one thing on his mind: revenge. With the help of Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Olga, the pair embark on carrying out Amleth’s vengeful plan. Other cast members include Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man) and Björk, so it’s safe to say that this film has a cast of familiar faces. Release date: 22 April in cinemas The Railway Children Return Another long-awaited sequel coming to the big screen this year is The Railway Children Return. The original 1970 film was based on the E. Nesbit novel of the same name and told the story of three sheltered children forced to move to rural Yorkshire when their father is falsely imprisoned. This 2022 sequel will see Call The Midwife’s Jenny Agutter reprise her role as Roberta Waterbury, more than 50 years after the original film. The sequel will also star Sheridan Smith and see the children evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the second world war, where they encounter a young soldier who is also far from home. Release date: 15 July in cinemas Nope

The Nope film poster is the only thing we have on the enigmatic Jordan Peele film.

We already know when Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya are involved in a movie together – it’s set to be a great one. Get Out was an overwhelming cinematic success, and now, Peele will be directing another horror. Most interestingly, we don’t know much – if anything – about the new movie. Peele has kept all details unknown, only releasing a movie poster with no synopsis. What we do know, though, is that Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun will all star, as well as Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira. Get your guesses in about the movie now because we’re sure – with all the mystery and intrigue – that this will be one worth putting at the top of your watchlist. Release date: 22 July in cinemas Don’t Worry Darling

If you’re looking for a psychological thriller that will likely keep you up thinking for days, we may have just found the one for you. Starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling will focus on Pugh’s character (a 1950s housewife) whose reality begins to crack after finding out that her husband (Styles) is hiding a pretty big – and very dark – secret. What could it be? How will it unfold? We’re not quite sure but as well as being directed by Olivia Wilde, this anticipated release will also star Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll and Timothy Simons. Release date: 23 September in cinemas Ticket To Paradise

Julia Roberts will star in Ticket To Paradise alongside George Clooney.

Romcom fans, your dreams could be coming true – George Clooney and Julia Roberts will be reuniting on screen for this new release. Billie Lourd will also star as Wren Butler, a recent University of Chicago graduate who accompanies her best friend Lily on a post-graduation jaunt to Bali. According to the synopsis: “Lily’s abrupt decision to marry a Balinese local triggers her parents (Clooney and Roberts) to team up to try and stop her from repeating their mistake from 25 years ago. “Wren stays in Bali for the engagement/wedding festivities and, in the process, finds her own love with a local doctor.” Matilda The 1996 original Matilda movie will be pretty damn hard to beat – not least because Rusted Roots’ Send Me On My Way always makes us think of pancakes – but Netflix is taking the task seriously. The movie, which will be coming to the streaming platform later this year, has already been faced with many Covid-related delays but will be based on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical.

Release date: 2 December on Netflix I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Naomi Ackie will star as Whitney Houston in the upcoming biopic.

We’re a fan of a good biopic and this Whitney Houston-centred one is already set to be a great one. I Wanna Dance With Somebody will follow the turbulent life of Houston, who is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. She was, of course, best known for hits including Saving All My Love For You and I Will Always Love You, and her acting debut in 90s film The Bodyguard. But despite her huge talent, successes and charm, Houston also battled with addiction and toxic personal relationships. With Naomi Ackie cast as the lead role, we’re sure this will be a deeply poignant yet apt celebration of Houston’s life. Release date: 23 December in cinemas Alice

Keke Palmer will star as Alice in the upcoming movie.

Premiering at this year’s Sundance festival, this upcoming thriller film is director’s Krystin Ver Linden debut and will star Keke Palmer in the titular role. According to the synopsis: “Alice, an enslaved person yearning for freedom on a Georgia plantation, escapes through the woods and stumbles through time into the year 1973. After she meets a disillusioned political activist, she confronts the lies that kept her enslaved.” The film will also star Sinqua Walls, Jonny Lee Miller, Common, Gaius Charles and Alicia Witt – we’re sure this film will be one hell of a rollercoaster ride. Release date: 18 March in cinemas A Journal For Jordan

Micheal B. Jordan will star in the new movie, A Journal For Jordan.

Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan, A Journal For Jordan is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. According to the synopsis: “Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. “A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family. Release date: 21 January in cinemas 892

John Boyega will star in upcoming movie 892.

This upcoming indie film tells the story of a marine war veteran who faces mental and emotional challenges when he tries to reintegrate back into civilian life. The synopsis reads: “Living in a cheap motel in Atlanta and separated from his wife and child, former US marine veteran Brian Easley is desperate. Driven to the brink by forces beyond his control, the soft-spoken, kind man decides to rob a bank and hold hostages with a bomb. “As police, media, and family members descend on the bank and Brian, it becomes clear he’s not after stealing money – he wants to tell his story and have what is rightfully his, even if it costs him his life.” The project is based on a 2018 article by Aaron Gell and will star John Boyega as the lead, while other cast members include Michael K Williams, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva and Olivia Washington. Release date: premiering at Sundance on 21 January with a UK cinema release date TBC Fresh

Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in Fresh, which will be coming to Disney+ in spring.

We last saw Daisy Edgar-Jones in the hit BBC One series Normal People, but now, the actor is one of the cast leads of Fresh. The upcoming movie will see Edgar-Jones star alongside Sebastian Stan (Captain America) as lead characters Noa and Steve. Noa is a young woman “frustrated with dating apps” who takes a chance on the mysterious but charming Steve. After accepting a romantic weekend getaway with the man, Noa comes face-to-face with trouble as she must survive her boyfriend’s unusual appetite. Director Mimi Cave said: “Fresh is a wildly allegorical story, yet the film carries strings of truth throughout that I hope resonate for different audiences.” Release date: spring 2022 on Disney+ (exact date TBC) Am I Ok? Dakota Johnson is one of the names joining the cast of this deeply emotional new release. The film follows lifelong best friends Lucy and Jane (Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno), who are convinced they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces she’s moving from LA to London for a job, Lucy reveals a deeply buried, long-held secret. The synopsis reads: “As Jane tries to help Lucy sort through old patterns and new feelings, their bond is thrown into chaos.” Release date: premiering at Sundance Film Festival on 24 January with a UK cinema release date TBC Mass

We may be used to seeing Ann Dowd play the fierce role of Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale but here, she takes on an equally emotionally-charged but more thought-provoking role as a mother of a mass shooter. Mass explores the grief, loss and tragedy that comes after an American school shooting by examining both sets of parents of a victim and the perpetrator. As they agree to talk privately in a bid to move forward, each parent must face the tragedy before them. It’s set to be an intense watch but full of stellar performances from Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Dowd. Release date: 20 January in cinemas and will be available to stream on Sky Cinema

