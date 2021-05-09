Over a year since it was first due to be released, the countdown to A Quiet Place Part II’s UK release on 4 June is finally underway – and it’s safe to say we’re a little excited. The follow-up to 2018’s A Quiet Place, which saw actor-director John Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt star as Lee and Evelyn Abbott, and whose portrayal of a post-apocalyptic world in which making a sound spells almost-certain death was a huge hit with viewers, A Quiet Place Part II catches up with the family as they continue their fight across America. And now, in the final trailer for the film (the first trailer was released back in January 2020), we’ve been given a closer look at what that fight might entail.

As fans of A Quiet Place will know, Krasinski’s character Lee met his untimely death at the end of the first film, so we won’t be seeing as much of him during this next instalment. That doesn’t mean he won’t make an appearance in the film at all though, as the opening moments of the final trailer show Lee shopping for fruit in a grocery store. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse as Lee walks up to the cashier and sees a news report of the chaos unfolding on the streets, before the trailer cuts to a shot of Lee’s daughter, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) in the midst of the action.

The trailer then picks up with the family in the present day as they continue their journey across America, taking extra precautions to stay quiet. However, when they come across a colony of survivors – two of whom are played by Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy and Captain Marvel’s Djimon Hounsou – things become even more complicated. Indeed, as the film’s official synopsis reads: “Forced to venture into the unknown, [the Abbott family] quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

If the trailer is anything to go by, it’s safe to say A Quiet Place Part II is going to be just as spine-chilling and intense as the first – and with the film coming to cinemas (yes, you read that right – real-life cinemas) on 4 June, you don’t have long to wait until you can feast your eyes on this exciting new instalment. To find out more about A Quiet Place Part II, including what to expect from the new film, you can check out Stylist’s guide to everything you need to know ahead of its release on 4 June.

