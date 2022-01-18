A Quiet Place spin-off: some exciting new details have been revealed about the popular horror movie franchise
The third A Quiet Place movie is in the works and while details are currently few and far between, there’s one particular piece of news that has us excited.
Whether you love or loathe the horror genre, A Quiet Place really should dart to the top of your watchlist if you haven’t watched it already.
The eerily silent film follows a post-apocalyptic world where making a sound could quite literally be your undoing. The first movie saw actor-director John Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt star as Lee and Evelyn Abbott. Along with having to forge a new life in silent circumstances, the growing family has to remain quick on its feet and innovative to evade the looming threat outdoors.
The film was a huge hit and the 2020 Covid-delayed sequel lived up to the hype, as we caught up with the family in their continued fight across America.
Now, we have some further A Quiet Place news to look forward to as a third film is on its way. This third film is not intended to be a sequel, but rather a spin-off of the franchise.
Jeff Nichols, the critically acclaimed director of Loving and Mud, was initially thought to be part of the spin-off but after leaving the project in October, many fans were nervous about whether the movie would be getting the green light after all. It seems, though, that Paramount Pictures has already found a replacement.
According to Deadline, Pig director Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to helm the untitled next instalment of the A Quiet Place franchise and could possibly also write the script.
Sarnoski’s Pig was released last year and not only brought the director to a lot of people’s attention but also garnered some awards recognition. Nicolas Cage, the star of the film, has been mentioned as a possible Oscar nominee.
As for A Quiet Place’s unnamed third movie, it is believed that the film will be based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films.
As Deadline states, the hope is that this film would help set up a potential Quiet Place universe that the studio can build on for years to come.
It is also believed that, while it’s not out of the question, Emily Blunt and Krasinski will likely not reprise their roles in this next film.
Casting details and further plotlines are being kept firmly under wraps but we’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more.
Watch this space.
Image: Paramount Pictures