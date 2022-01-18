Whether you love or loathe the horror genre, A Quiet Place really should dart to the top of your watchlist if you haven’t watched it already.

The eerily silent film follows a post-apocalyptic world where making a sound could quite literally be your undoing. The first movie saw actor-director John Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt star as Lee and Evelyn Abbott. Along with having to forge a new life in silent circumstances, the growing family has to remain quick on its feet and innovative to evade the looming threat outdoors.