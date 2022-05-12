Warning: this article contains some spoilers for A Simple Favor.



If you were a fan of 2018’s slick crime thriller A Simple Favor, we have some great news. It’s time to get ready for more murky secrets, hidden pasts – and super suave outfits. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate has partnered up with Amazon Studios for the sequel, which will see the return of leads Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Lively confirmed the news by sharing a screenshot of an article about the project.

Not only are both actresses returning, but director Paul Feig of Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters fame is coming back too. A Simple Favor, based on the 2017 book of the same name by Darcey Bell, followed a mommy blogger Stephanie (Kendrick) who tries to solve the disappearance of her new mysterious and elegant friend Emily (Lively) from their small town. After Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into her friend’s past, she finds some dark surprises along the way, forcing her to confront everything about the Emily she thought she knew. The film was praised by critics for its plot, with Rotten Tomatoes calling it “twisty, twisted, and above all simply fun,” adding: “ A Simple Favor casts a stylish mommy noir spell strengthened by potent performances from Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.”

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in A Simple Favor

What is the plot of A Simple Favor 2? The original film was left with Emily serving a 20 year prison sentence and Stephanie advancing her career as a part-time private detective. So where will A Simple Favor 2 pick up? Unfortunately, no plot details have been confirmed, but we can use our own detective skills to make a few educated guesses. American Horror Story writer Jessica Sharzer is once again penning the script, so we can expect even more twists and turns than the original.

Surely there must be some room for the return of Lively’s iconic power suit wearing, Martini swilling character? With her master-scheming, we wouldn’t put it past Emily to charm her way out of prison and seek revenge on Stephanie. But what will Stephanie have uncovered in the years that followed? And what will have become of Sean (Henry Golding), Emily’s cheating husband? It will remain to be seen but one thing’s for sure: we can’t wait.

