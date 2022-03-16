There’s a moment in After Love, the debut feature film from writer-director Aleem Khan, when newly widowed Mary Hussain (Joanna Scanlan) absentmindedly pours out two cups of tea alone in her hotel room. It’s a simple but powerful moment that will cut close to the bone for anyone acquainted with grief.

For it’s in those small domestic moments – forgetfully laying out a place at the dinner table for someone who isn’t there anymore or pausing at the emergency contact section of a form and realising you can’t write the name you usually would – that the throes of grief pack their cruellest punch. When you realise in a wave of pain that the central threads of your life have unravelled and your world will never be the same again. For Mary, however, these unexpected blows of bereavement are layered with something even greater: cruel betrayal.