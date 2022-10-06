As we near the end of the year, the growing slate of new films just keeps getting better and better. With many of them being unveiled for the first time at the current London Film Festival, fans are finally being treated to trailers and snippets galore from some of the year’s most anticipated movies.

One of the main ones is Aisha, a moving film about one woman’s journey to seek asylum in Ireland. Written and directed by Frank Berry, it explores a young Nigerian woman, Aisha, and her tumultuous status as an asylum seeker. The lead role is played by Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and she’s joined by The Crown’s Josh O’Connor, who stars as Conor, an ally and employee at her residence home, who is battling with a troubled past of his own.

Letitia Wright stars as the titular character in Aisha.

The film tenderly explores Aisha’s loneliness and her unwillingness to sacrifice her dignity to satisfy the demands of the authorities, while also struggling in a never-ending battle against social services and bureaucracy. But even in such a film, there are moments of tenderness to be had in the exploration of Aisha and Conor’s growing friendship, one that is tested in the face of Aisha’s increasingly dire predicament and her rapidly diminishing options. And now, we finally have our first look at the film with a moving new trailer. In it, we get a glimpse into Aisha’s life, one that’s filled with unexpected visits from the police and hashing over her personal trauma for the sake of solicitors. But the trailer also gives us a glimpse at the security and hope that her friendship with Conor provides. Even so, it’s a haunting portrayal of a very real-life situation that many people have to endure – and from Wright’s performance in the trailer alone, we can it looks set to be a movie that should be watched with tissues to hand.

Watch it for yourself here:

The film has received glowing reviews for its realistic and thought-provoking portrayal, and it’s another movie in Wright’s growing list of forthcoming releases. As well as The Silent Twins, which has just been released in the US, many Marvel fans are eagerly counting down the days till the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The second instalment in the beloved Black Panther franchise has been in the works for a long time and delayed due to Wright’s own on-set injuries, Covid-19 and, of course, the sad passing of lead Chadwick Boseman (who played T’Challa). In the new trailer, fans have been left to speculate as to whether Wright (who plays T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri, in the film) will be taking over the coveted titular role of the Black Panther. If one thing’s for certain, in between her three recent movie releases, Wright is only further underlining why she’s a British acting force to be reckoned with – and Aisha is yet another testament to that. Aisha will be available in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on 17 November.

