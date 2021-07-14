Anna Kendrick is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of our favourite actors and people – not least of all because she’s so synonymous with feel-good films like Pitch Perfect. Earlier this year, though, she made us sit up and pay attention with her performance in Netflix’s dark sci-fi thriller, Stowaway. And now it seems she’s leaning hard into the genre, as she’s just been confirmed to star in Alice, Darling – which, by all accounts, sounds like another must-watch spinetingler of a movie.

What’s the plot of Alice, Darling? Well, it’s all very mysterious, to be perfectly honest. In fact, all we really know is this; the film’s eponymous Alice is behaving very strangely, and keeping a hell of a lotta secrets about her boyfriend from her two best friends. When the girls head out of town together for a trip, though, all secrets are brought to light when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend arrives unannounced.

Wunmi Mosaku will star alongside Anna Kendrick in Alice, Darling.

Who stars in Alice, Darling? Kendrick takes the lead in this one as Alice, while her two best friends are brought to life by His House star Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn.

Charlie Carrick, meanwhile, stars as the aforementioned mercurial boyfriend. What are people saying about Alice, Darling? Director Mary Nighy promises: “Alice, Darling is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control. As a director, I couldn’t wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. “The chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three friends is a joy to see.” What else do we know about Alice, Darling? The script has been penned by Alanna Francis (who previously gave us The Rest Of Us) and the film is produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal.

Kaniehtiio Horn will portray one of Alice’s best friends in Alice, Darling.

When can we watch Alice, Darling? Production has yet to begin on this thriller, so it’s unlikely we’ll see this one in cinemas before late 2022 at the very earliest. As ever, though, we’ll be sure to bring you more details when we learn more.

