All Stars: everything we know so far about Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming Amazon Prime cheerleader comedy
Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company has announced another exciting project – starring the actor herself in a rare comedic role.
Big Little Lies. The Morning Show. Little Fires Everywhere. Gone Girl. While it might surprise you, Reese Witherspoon’s starry media production Hello Sunshine has been behind some of the biggest TV and film releases of the past decade. Witherspoon founded the company in 2016 with the aim of centring stories by and for women, and has proven herself to be a formidable producer. And she’s showing no signs of slowing down.
The latest project announced is All Stars, a comedy series set in the cheerleading world for Amazon’s Prime Video, which Witherspoon will star in and executive produce.
As per Deadline, All Stars follows a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (Witherspoon) who cons her way across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England and has to show a ragtag group of students – and herself – how to be All Stars.
Bring It On meets Ted Lasso? We’re into it.
“I’ve been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time,” Witherspoon said in a statement.
“When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that. The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the U.K. just made me so excited! I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork. I can’t wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled.”
Of course, the project is still in its early stages, so details around the wider cast, plot and release date are still scarce. But there’s plenty of Hello Sunshine productions to look forward to in the meantime.
At Prime Video, the company is also behind the high-profile musical limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, as well as the third and final season of The Morning Show.
Our watch-list just keeps getting bigger.
