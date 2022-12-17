“I’ve been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time,” Witherspoon said in a statement.

“When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that. The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the U.K. just made me so excited! I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork. I can’t wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled.”

Of course, the project is still in its early stages, so details around the wider cast, plot and release date are still scarce. But there’s plenty of Hello Sunshine productions to look forward to in the meantime.

At Prime Video, the company is also behind the high-profile musical limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, as well as the third and final season of The Morning Show.

Our watch-list just keeps getting bigger.