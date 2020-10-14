Here’s everything we know about Rachel Brosnahan’s new Amazon movie, I’m Your Woman.
Fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be over the moon to hear that the series’ lead star, Rachel Brosnahan, is starring in a new movie.
The Emmy-winning actor has taken the lead role in Amazon’s thriller, I’m Your Woman, and it’s a completely different turn to the glitz, glamour and comedy of 50s-housewife-come-standup-comedian Midge Maisel.
What is I’m Your Woman about?
Set in the 1970s, I’m Your Woman follows the story of Jean, a young woman whose husband’s shady dealings put her in the middle of a menacing plot that forces her to go on the run with her young child. On her journey, she meets a man, Cal, and a woman, Teri, who inspire her to fight back against her hunters.
Julia Hart, who wrote and directed the movie, told Entertainment Weekly: “The primary inspiration for wanting to set in the 70s was to reclaim a bit of that period and that genre for a female protagonist.
“It’s such a powerful metaphor for what it means to be a woman in the world. I just feel like we are constantly on the run, dodging misogyny and trying to push the glass ceiling up. So much of the world is against women or wants women to fail, or doesn’t want us to succeed or come into our power.
“I often feel like we’re constantly on the run and having to rescue ourselves, and give ourselves permission to come into our own powers since the world doesn’t always seem to want us to.”
Who stars in I’m Your Woman?
Brosnahan of course takes on the lead role of Jean. Arinzé Kene plays Cal, while Marsha Stephanie Blake star as Teri. Bill Heck, Frankie Faison, Marceline Hugot and James McMenamin complete the main cast.
Watch the trailer for I’m Your Woman
As you can see, it looks gritty, tense, a little bit cool and totally perfect for watching on a cold, autumn night. We have a feeling the wardrobe and soundtrack are going to be on-point too.
When is I’m Your Woman released?
We don’t have too long to wait. I’m Your Woman will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11 December.
Images: Amazon
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…