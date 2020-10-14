The Emmy-winning actor has taken the lead role in Amazon’s thriller, I’m Your Woman, and it’s a completely different turn to the glitz, glamour and comedy of 50s-housewife-come-standup-comedian Midge Maisel .

Fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be over the moon to hear that the series’ lead star, Rachel Brosnahan, is starring in a new movie.

What is I’m Your Woman about?

Set in the 1970s, I’m Your Woman follows the story of Jean, a young woman whose husband’s shady dealings put her in the middle of a menacing plot that forces her to go on the run with her young child. On her journey, she meets a man, Cal, and a woman, Teri, who inspire her to fight back against her hunters.

Julia Hart, who wrote and directed the movie, told Entertainment Weekly: “The primary inspiration for wanting to set in the 70s was to reclaim a bit of that period and that genre for a female protagonist.

“It’s such a powerful metaphor for what it means to be a woman in the world. I just feel like we are constantly on the run, dodging misogyny and trying to push the glass ceiling up. So much of the world is against women or wants women to fail, or doesn’t want us to succeed or come into our power.

“I often feel like we’re constantly on the run and having to rescue ourselves, and give ourselves permission to come into our own powers since the world doesn’t always seem to want us to.”