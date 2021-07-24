Kate Beckinsale . Susan Sarandon. Laverne Fox . Jai Courtney. Stanley Tucci . With these names leading the cast, new action thriller Jolt was always going to get people’s attention when it landed on Amazon Prime Video this weekend. Add a tale of revenge and a protagonist dealing with a rare neurological disorder into the mix, and our interest is well and truly piqued.

What is Jolt about?

Jolt tells the story of Lindy (Beckinsale), a beautiful, sardonic woman who is struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive.

She trusts her esoteric physician Dr. Munchin (Tucci) to help her manage the disorder. He devises an experimental vest for Lindy to wear that, when she presses a button, sends electronic shockwaves to her brain and stabilises her until she can escape whatever has triggered her destructive impulses.

However, after the murder of a man she’s been dating (Courtney), Lindy is, quite understandably, filled with anger and is determined to seek revenge. Finding herself enmeshed in the city’s criminal underbelly, Lindy plays a clever cat-and-mouse game with two undeterred police detectives – Vicars (Bobby Cannavale) and Nevin (Cox).

Let’s take a look at the trailer for Jolt