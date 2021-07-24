According to film fans, the trick to enjoying Kate Beckinsale’s new action film, Jolt, is to accept it’s “ridiculous” but “fun”.
Kate Beckinsale. Susan Sarandon. Laverne Fox. Jai Courtney. Stanley Tucci. With these names leading the cast, new action thriller Jolt was always going to get people’s attention when it landed on Amazon Prime Video this weekend. Add a tale of revenge and a protagonist dealing with a rare neurological disorder into the mix, and our interest is well and truly piqued.
What is Jolt about?
Jolt tells the story of Lindy (Beckinsale), a beautiful, sardonic woman who is struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive.
She trusts her esoteric physician Dr. Munchin (Tucci) to help her manage the disorder. He devises an experimental vest for Lindy to wear that, when she presses a button, sends electronic shockwaves to her brain and stabilises her until she can escape whatever has triggered her destructive impulses.
However, after the murder of a man she’s been dating (Courtney), Lindy is, quite understandably, filled with anger and is determined to seek revenge. Finding herself enmeshed in the city’s criminal underbelly, Lindy plays a clever cat-and-mouse game with two undeterred police detectives – Vicars (Bobby Cannavale) and Nevin (Cox).
Let’s take a look at the trailer for Jolt
As you can see, there’s a lot of action, high-risk drama, anger, sex and zingy one-liners – everything you want for an action movie with bite, right?
What has the reaction to Jolt been like?
The general consensus on Twitter seems to be that people like it, but they’re advising others not to take it too seriously in order to enjoy it properly…
And then there are those who simply think it’s “awful” are critical of its “shockingly obvious” twist at the end.
If you want to find out who you agree with, Jolt is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now.
Images: Amazon Prime Video
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…