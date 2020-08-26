When Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan sign onto a project, it’s pretty much guaranteed that the film will be something special. The two actors, who have both picked up various accolades throughout their careers (including Winslet’s 2008 Oscar), star in a new film that everybody will be talking about during the next awards season. Ammonite is a romantic drama about two women who form a relationship while searching for fossils – we did a little digging ourselves to find out everything you need to know about the movie.

You may also like The French Dispatch: everything we know so far about Wes Anderson’s new movie

Written and directed by Francis Lee (God’s Own Country), Ammonite is set in 1800s England and tells the story of real life fossil hunter and palaeontologist Mary Anning. Winslet plays Anning, who works alone on the rugged southern coastline. With her days of making famous geological discoveries behind her, she now searches for common fossils to sell to tourists to support herself and her sick mother. But one day, a wealthy tourist visits Mary and asks her to take care of his ailing wife Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), who suffers from “melancholia.” Charlotte’s husband offers too much to turn down, and Mary has herself a new apprentice, albeit one who doesn’t “like the water”. Mary and Charlotte initially clash, but over time they begin to form an intense and passionate bond, forcing them to determine the true nature of their relationship.

You may also like Kate Winslet "regrets" working with certain "men of power"

Earlier this year, Lee stated in an Entertainment Weekly interview that “it’s not a biopic” but is inspired by Anning’s life and also his research into same-sex female relationships of the period. “The idea of two women actually in a relationship together was just not a thought anybody ever had within society,” he said. He also explained the double meaning of the film’s title in a Variety interview, saying: “An ammonite is a very vulnerable, soft sea slug, and to protect itself, it encases itself in a very hard shell [like Winslet’s character does].” Take a look at the beautiful first trailer below:

Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu and Fiona Shaw all star in the brilliant cast. The film was set to play at the Cannes Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival, but these were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will have its debut at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2020. We’ll have to wait for a release date, but the trailer has definitely convinced us this is one to watch.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy