If you said the words “historical comedy” to us, we might struggle to think of a solid example of the genre that we’d be keen to stream. But that’s set to change with the release of Amsterdam, a star-studded film that’s full of laughs, thrills and “one of the most shocking secret plots in American history”, according to the synopsis. The trailer for the film has just dropped, and along with a murder mystery storyline that has us already intrigued, it boasts an impressive cast. It seems, to mark director David O Russell’s controversial return to Hollywood, that the stars (quite literally) have aligned.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington all lead the cast of Amsterdam.

The film has been described as a “fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience”, according to its synopsis. “You have a dead white man in a box,” Rock says at the start of the trailer. “Not even a casket. It doesn’t even have a top on it.” As he wheels the pine container away, he says: “Who do you think is going to get in trouble here?”

Robert De Niro also features in the new star-studded film.

While we’re yet to know who the dead man and the real killers are, the trio of close friends – Robbie, Bale and Washington – appear genuinely innocent of the crime. The film follows the three best friends who have made a lifelong pact to always help one another out of sticky situations. “We formed a pact and we swore to protect each other, no matter what,” Bale’s character reveals in the trailer. As the trailer unfolds, it becomes a game of ‘spot the celebrity’ as famous faces (in roles yet unknown) flash past, all part of the crime-solving action. The kind of hilarious, chaotic and action-filled murder mystery we’re suitably intrigued by.

The historical comedy thriller is the murder-mystery film we didn't know we needed.

Amsterdam marks director David O Russell’s return to film after a seven-year hiatus. His previous film, Joy, starred Jennifer Lawrence, but more recently, Russell had had to face some serious allegations. In 2012, a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun revealed that Russell’s niece accused him of groping her at a gym. In a 2016 GQ interview, Amy Adams said that the American Hustle director made her cry while on set. She said: “He did [make me cry] – I was really just devastated on set. I mean, not every day, but most.” Russell has also been involved in a physical altercation with George Clooney, and in a 2004 interview, Clooney said: “Quite honestly, if he comes near me, I’ll sock him right in the f***ing mouth.” The controversies surrounding Russell have certainly left many confused about the sheer number of celebrities that are willing to appear in his new film. From singers to award-winning actors – and even Drake executive producing – it certainly is a mélange of Hollywood talent we weren’t quite expecting. Amsterdam will be released in UK cinemas nationwide on 4 November.

