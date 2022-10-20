Anna Faris says she felt “hurt and humiliated” after facing abusive behaviour on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Speaking on her Unqualified podcast, actress Anna Faris opened up about the “reign of terror” she experienced on the set of the 2006 movie.
Anna Faris has accused the director Ivan Reitman of abusive behaviour during the filming of the 2006 film My Super Ex-Girlfriend.
Speaking on her podcast Unqualified with guest Lena Dunham, Faris said she was left feeling “hurt and humiliated” as a result of Reitman’s “reign of terror”, and also said that the director, who died earlier this year, “slapped [her] ass.”
“One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman,” she told Dunham. “I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror. He was a yeller. He would bring someone down every day… and my first day, it was me.”
The actress went on to recall how, ahead of her first scene, her hairstylist knocked over a jar of wig glue, which then spilled over her costume, meaning that she was “20 to 25 minutes” late to set.
“I was terrified on my first day that Ivan thinks I’m some kind of diva that doesn’t come out of her trailer,” Faris said. “I’m in the middle of the street that’s all lit. Ivan is just taking me down. He was like, ‘Annie, you can’t play like that around here!’ I was like, ‘Don’t do it, don’t cry. No crying.’”
She explained how she felt “angry and hurt and humiliated and defensive” before asking the director “Did no one tell you what happened?”
“‘At that point he shut up and went behind the camera,” she added. “Later, he slapped my ass too. That was a weird moment.”
When Dunham asked her whether anyone on set stepped in, Faris said: “No, it was, like, 2006. It was like, I am gonna lay low and play it safe. I am taking zero risk in this movie.”
The actress added that she was still wondering “how to calibrate that element,” telling Dunham: “On one hand, it wasn’t anything, whatever, my ass is fine. On the other hand, it was like, I did have 30 people around me, I think expecting me to do something, And I didn’t.”
Speaking to Deadline in response to Faris’s comments, My Super Ex-Girlfriend producer Gavin Polone told the magazine that while he “never saw that incident, or heard about it,” he “would not have any reason to dispute Anna’s account, either. If Anna says it happened, I believe her. If it had happened in front of me, I certainly would have confronted Ivan about it. I’m sad to think Anna was demeaned in that way.”
In a podcast episode released in 2017, in the wake of #MeToo, Faris previously spoke out about being inappropriately touched on set, but did not refer to the director by name.
“I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard,” she said at the time, revealing that she “dismissed” the incident and used humour as a defence mechanism.
“All I could do was giggle,” she said. “I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’ And that’s how I dismissed it. I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Just giggle.’”
“But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”
In the same episode, she said that the director told her agent “that [she] had great legs and that was one of the reasons [she] got hired.”
“That sort of informed my whole experience with that whole project. I don’t think the male lead got hired because he had great legs. Therefore I felt like I’m hired because of these elements - not because of [talent].”
