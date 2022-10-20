She explained how she felt “angry and hurt and humiliated and defensive” before asking the director “Did no one tell you what happened?”

“‘At that point he shut up and went behind the camera,” she added. “Later, he slapped my ass too. That was a weird moment.”

When Dunham asked her whether anyone on set stepped in, Faris said: “No, it was, like, 2006. It was like, I am gonna lay low and play it safe. I am taking zero risk in this movie.”

The actress added that she was still wondering “how to calibrate that element,” telling Dunham: “On one hand, it wasn’t anything, whatever, my ass is fine. On the other hand, it was like, I did have 30 people around me, I think expecting me to do something, And I didn’t.”

Speaking to Deadline in response to Faris’s comments, My Super Ex-Girlfriend producer Gavin Polone told the magazine that while he “never saw that incident, or heard about it,” he “would not have any reason to dispute Anna’s account, either. If Anna says it happened, I believe her. If it had happened in front of me, I certainly would have confronted Ivan about it. I’m sad to think Anna was demeaned in that way.”

In a podcast episode released in 2017, in the wake of #MeToo, Faris previously spoke out about being inappropriately touched on set, but did not refer to the director by name.