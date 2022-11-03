Anne Hathaway just shared why The Devil Wears Prada might not work today
- Leah Sinclair
The Oscar-winning actor discussed whether a sequel to the classic film could work or not while appearing on The View.
The Devil Wears Prada is undoubtedly a 00s cult classic. From its much-loved characters (and not-so-loved – we’re looking at you, Nate Cooper) to its brilliant quotable moments, it’s a film that captivated a generation and continues to be loved over 15 years on from its release.
Because of its popularity, conversations around a sequel have regularly been tossed around, and Anne Hathaway recently opened up about whether that ever might be a possibility.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-winning was asked on The View on Tuesday if a sequel to the hit film could potentially be in the works, to which she replied: “I don’t know if there can be.”
“I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just very different now,” she said.
“It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee, and she’s somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant,” she said. “It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. They could relaunch it – get some new people and do it.”
The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006 and saw Hathaway play Andrea “Andy” Sachs, an ambitious journalist who becomes the assistant to the editor-in-chief of New York fashion magazine, Runway. The editor, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), was believed to be partially inspired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Hathaway’s comments come after fans of the film were gushing over a sighting of the actor sitting next to Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September – wearing an outfit that channelled pure Andy Sachs vibes.
While a The Devil Wears Prada sequel seems unlikely, maybe that’s for the best – after all, I’d much rather rewatch the original classic than watch Miranda, Andy and the rest of the Runway team attempt to make TikToks and Be Real’s while trying to keep the magazine alive in this digital age. It’s a blessing in disguise I say.
