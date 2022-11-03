Anne Hathaway just shared why The Devil Wears Prada might not work today

“I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just very different now,” she said.

“It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee, and she’s somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant,” she said. “It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. They could relaunch it – get some new people and do it.”

The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006 and saw Hathaway play Andrea “Andy” Sachs, an ambitious journalist who becomes the assistant to the editor-in-chief of New York fashion magazine, Runway. The editor, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), was believed to be partially inspired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Hathaway’s comments come after fans of the film were gushing over a sighting of the actor sitting next to Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September – wearing an outfit that channelled pure Andy Sachs vibes.