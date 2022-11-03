Film

Anne Hathaway just shared why The Devil Wears Prada might not work today

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Anne Hathaway

The Oscar-winning actor discussed whether a sequel to the classic film could work or not while appearing on The View.

The Devil Wears Prada is undoubtedly a 00s cult classic. From its much-loved characters (and not-so-loved – we’re looking at you, Nate Cooper) to its brilliant quotable moments, it’s a film that captivated a generation and continues to be loved over 15 years on from its release.

Because of its popularity, conversations around a sequel have regularly been tossed around, and Anne Hathaway recently opened up about whether that ever might be a possibility.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-winning was asked on The View on Tuesday if a sequel to the hit film could potentially be in the works, to which she replied: “I don’t know if there can be.”

You may also like

“Shut up, Anne Hathaway”: How Anne Hathaway outsmarted the Hathahaters and had the last laugh

“I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just very different now,” she said.

“It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee, and she’s somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant,” she said. “It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. They could relaunch it – get some new people and do it.”

The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006 and saw Hathaway play Andrea “Andy” Sachs, an ambitious journalist who becomes the assistant to the editor-in-chief of New York fashion magazine, Runway. The editor, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), was believed to be partially inspired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Hathaway’s comments come after fans of the film were gushing over a sighting of the actor sitting next to Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September – wearing an outfit that channelled pure Andy Sachs vibes.

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour, Serena Williams, and Eric Adams attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour, Serena Williams, and Eric Adams attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show

While a The Devil Wears Prada sequel seems unlikely, maybe that’s for the best – after all, I’d much rather rewatch the original classic than watch Miranda, Andy and the rest of the Runway team attempt to make TikToks and Be Real’s while trying to keep the magazine alive in this digital age. It’s a blessing in disguise I say.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Leah Sinclair

Recommended by Leah Sinclair

Entertainment

The trailer for Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins’ Reagan-era drama might break your heart

“You’re gonna say something. You’re gonna be a mensch, OK?”

Posted by
Christobel Hastings
Published
Entertainment

After years of rumours, Julie Andrews has confirmed that The Princess Diaries 3 is not happening

It looks like a third trip to Genovia is just not on the cards after all.

Posted by
Morgan Cormack
Published
Entertainment

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya star in a new short film – and fans can’t get enough of it

Bulgari has tapped the two actors to star in the campaign, which has gone viral on social media.

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
Film

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain to play rival 1960s housewives in psychological drama

The award-winning actresses will star opposite each other in a film adaptation of French novel Derriére La Haine.

Posted by
Charley Ross
Published