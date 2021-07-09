Welcome to Cannes Film Festival 2021, full of red carpets, couture gowns and what’s that, a rock-opera musical? From Parasite and Pulp Fiction, some of the best films of all time have been premiered at Cannes and this year is set to be no different. After two years without the festival, Tuesday saw it start with a bang, with Annette kicking off proceedings.

The musical film, directed by Leo Carax in his English-language debut, has already got the critics talking. All for good reason too. And although its debut may have been outshone on social media by Adam Driver’s exploits at the premiere, the film is by no means something to go unnoticed. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cannes debut.

WHAT IS ANNETTE ABOUT? Set in LA, Annette follows stand-up comedian Henry McHenry and his partner Ann Defrasnous, an opera singer, as one of America’s most glamorous couples. But when their baby, Annette, is born with an exceptional destiny, their lives change forever. IS THERE A TRAILER FOR ANNETTE? Yes, there is and it’s clear to see why the critics are so hooked on the film and on the soundtrack. But we have to warn you, be prepared to have the songs stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

WHO STARS IN ANNETTE? There are some big names in Annette, including Adam Driver as Henry and Marion Cotillard as Ann. Alongside them, other members of the cast include Simon Helberg, Rebecca Dyson-Smith, Rila Fukushima and Natalie Mendoza.