Ozark’s breakout actor Julia Garner has been confirmed as the lead for new psychological thriller movie Apartment 7A. Here’s what we know so far.
As we excitedly (and emotionally) prepare ourselves for a new instalment of Netflix’s Ozark, all eyes are on one of the hit series’ breakout stars.
Julia Garner, who plays the brilliant Ruth Langmore in Ozark, has been confirmed to lead the cast of an exciting new film.
Apartment 7A has been described as a psychological thriller but not much else is currently known about the new film.
It’s safe to say that details about the release are being kept firmly under wraps but with two-time Emmy award-winning Garner fronting the new project, we’re sure it’ll be a stellar release.
Natalie Erika James (Relic, Creswick) will direct Apartment 7A and co-wrote the latest script with Christian White based on a draft by Skylar James.
John Krasinski, creator, producer and star of the two A Quiet Place films, will be producing the new film alongside Allyson Seeger, his producing partner, under their Sunday Night Productions banner.
As well as the final season of Ozark premiering later this month – 21 January, to be exact – Garner will also be gracing our screens in Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. She will be starring as con artist Anna Delvey in the Shonda Rhimes-created show.
While further details on Apartment 7A are yet to be announced, we’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more.
Image: Getty