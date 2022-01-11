As we excitedly (and emotionally) prepare ourselves for a new instalment of Netflix’s Ozark, all eyes are on one of the hit series’ breakout stars.

Julia Garner, who plays the brilliant Ruth Langmore in Ozark, has been confirmed to lead the cast of an exciting new film.

Apartment 7A has been described as a psychological thriller but not much else is currently known about the new film.

It’s safe to say that details about the release are being kept firmly under wraps but with two-time Emmy award-winning Garner fronting the new project, we’re sure it’ll be a stellar release.