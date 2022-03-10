The spy thriller is based on the soon-to-be-released Ellie Conway novel of the same name and is set to be glamorous, tense and very mysterious – not least because details of the synopsis are being kept firmly under wraps. What we do know, though, is that the film will follow “the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the US, London and other exotic locations”.

And now, we finally have our first sneak peek of the film with the help of a first look image and teaser trailer. In it, we hear Henry Cavill say: “The greater the spy, the bigger the lie.” It’s a brief trailer but as well as a stressed-looking Cavill, we also see Lipa dancing in a bejewelled gown, which only hints at the levels of glamour we can likely expect from this film.

Leading the cast of Argylle will be Cavill (The Witcher, Enola Holmes) as the titular character. The award-winning cast also consists of Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and Samuel L. Jackson.

What a stellar cast if ever there was one, right? As well as starring in the movie (in a yet to be disclosed role), Lipa will also be providing all the original music for the title track and score.

Singer Dua Lipa is making her acting debut in the upcoming Apple TV+ spy film Argylle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Argylle is expected to be the first of at least three films in the franchise and will be set in America, London and multiple locations across the world. Matthew Vaughn (the Kingsman franchise) is directing the film and has said that Argylle will “reinvent the spy genre”. While we don’t currently have a confirmed release date, we do know that the Apple TV+ film is coming soon. Watch this space for updates.

