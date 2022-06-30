It’s official: Cameron Diaz is out of retirement. The big news came courtesy of Jamie Foxx, who shared a voice message recording of himself and Diaz discussing her return to acting. Diaz took a step back from Hollywood officially in 2018 but aside from a cameo in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot, Diaz hasn’t graced the silver screen since 2014’s Annie musical remake. Now, though, the fan-favourite actor is appearing on our screens once again but this time round, in a Netflix action comedy. Back In Action – while having no further details confirmed about it yet – is set to be hilarious, purely because it’s coming from Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon.

The film will see Diaz reunite with Foxx – the pair worked together on Annie and in the 1999 sports drama Any Given Sunday. And, of course, we have Foxx to thank for this news as, from the sounds of the recorded phone conversation between himself and Diaz, the Hollywood star was initially very anxious to return to Hollywood.

“Thanks for calling – I’m so anxious right now. I’m like pacing the room,” Diaz says. She then admits that she feels excited but says: “I don’t know how to do this, you know?” So Foxx brings Tom Brady on to the call, who retired from the NFL earlier this year only to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40 days later. Sharing in the excitement on her own Instagram, Diaz reshared Foxx’s post to her Instagram Stories writing: “@iamjamiefoxx only you could get me back in action!! I can’t frickin wait, it’s gonna be a blast!” While plot details for Back In Action remain under wraps, we do know that Foxx is executive producing the project and according to Variety, production is expected to begin later this year.

In 2020, Diaz opened up to Gwyneth Paltrow for In Goop Health: The Sessions about walking away from Hollywood in what was arguably the prime of her career. She admitted: “It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it – I know you understand it – but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there.” All we know is, we’re damn excited to see Diaz back on our screens and will be sure to keep you updated. Watch this space.

