Baftas 2023: 10 moments you might have missed from the ceremony
As expected, the 2023 Baftas were a star studded spectacle. Here are some moments you might have missed.
The brightest stars of the film universe gathered at the Royal Festival Hall in London tonight for the 2023 Bafta Awards. Stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett and more took the red carpet by storm to honour the best filmmaking and acting of the past year. Royalty shone too, with the Prince and Princess of Wales both in attendance.
The big winners on the night included anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front with seven awards, including Best Film, and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett nabbed the Best Actress gong for her turn in ‘Tar’ and Austin Butler secured victory as Best Actor for his much lauded performance as Elvis.
It was a night of crowning highs, but here are few moments you may have missed.
Troy Kotsur represents deaf community
In a beautiful moment for the deaf community, deaf actor Troy Kotsur, who won a Bafta last year for CODA, presented the Best Supporting Actress category using sign language and an interpreter.
In the speech, Kotsur joked about the differences between American and British hand gestures. “Myself as an American, I have to be quite careful how I sign the number two,” he quipped.
Kerry Condon thanks her pets
Winner of Best Supporting Actress, Kerry Condon, made an important and adorable note to not only thank her family, but her animals, too.
“And I have to thank my horses and my dogs because they showed me so much love and gave me so much meaning in my life,” the Banshees of Inisherin star said.
Finally, pets get the recognition they deserve on an international stage.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On makes his red carpet debut
Have you heard of Marcus the Shell with Shoes On? Well, he is a lonely shell who spends his days perambulating around an Airbnb, musing upon matters of life, the universe and everything. The film in which he starred was nominated in the Best Animated Feature category. He made his red carpet debut tonight. We are now utterly obsessed.
Barry Keoghan gives touching speech thanking his late mum
Barry Keoghan’s life story is one of hardship and perseverance. From Summerhill, Dublin in Ireland, Keoghan’s mum struggled with addiction issues, and died from a heroin overdose when he was just 12-years-old. Tonight, he thanked her as he won the Bafta for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.
He also dedicated his win to the young boys from his home. “For the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area that I came from. This is for youse,” he said.
Little Simz performs with Joan Armatrading
In a refreshing turn of events, singer-songwriter Little Simz performed her hit song Heart On Fire with the legendary Joan Armatrading. The latter is known for a string of popular records in the 70s and 80s, and was applauded by the audience as she took to the stage. Both dressed in black, the performance oozed cool.
Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood being best friends
Both nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood didn’t let competition come between them. As Mackey was announced as the winner, Wood shed tears of joy for her friend, while Mackey said “Hi Aimee” as she began her speech. Girl power, always.
Charlotte Wells acceptance speech
Aftersun director Charlotte Wells made an emotional speech while accepting the award for Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. In it, Wells thanked the producers, cast and crew, and made a particular mention of the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, where the movie was filmed. She also went on to explain how her film is described as a “eulogy” to her father. “It is of sorts a eulogy to my dad,” she said. “By definition, he’s not here, but my mum is, she always has been. This is for you.”
A mini Pinocchio says hello
A mini Pinocchio also popped in to say hello at tonight’s Baftas. Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro brought the cultural icon along to celebrate his life story winning Best Animated Film. Cuteness overload.
Sandy Powell makes Bafta history
Sandy Powell made history as the first costume designer ever to receive the Bafta Fellowship award, an award usually given to actors and directors. The 62-year-old has previously won Oscars for her designs on Shakespeare In Love, The Aviator and The Young Victoria. She told the audience she was afraid of public speaking but received some advice from actor Bill Nighy. Powell dedicated the award to her mum and “mothers everywhere”.
The Baftas tribute to Queen Elizabeth
With the Prince and Princess of Wales in the audience, Dame Helen Mirren took to the stage to deliver a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth. “Cinema at its best, is what her majesty did effortlessly, bring us together and unite us in a story,” Mirren said. “Your Majesty, you are our nation’s leading star. On behalf of Bafta, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry.”
Main image: Getty