Baftas 2023: 10 moments you might have missed from the ceremony

The brightest stars of the film universe gathered at the Royal Festival Hall in London tonight for the 2023 Bafta Awards. Stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett and more took the red carpet by storm to honour the best filmmaking and acting of the past year. Royalty shone too, with the Prince and Princess of Wales both in attendance.

The big winners on the night included anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front with seven awards, including Best Film, and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett nabbed the Best Actress gong for her turn in ‘Tar’ and Austin Butler secured victory as Best Actor for his much lauded performance as Elvis.

It was a night of crowning highs, but here are few moments you may have missed.