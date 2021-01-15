Who’s in the mood to watch something funny? Considering we’re going through the longest, darkest and gloomiest January in living memory, most of us are probably in need of having a good laugh. Luckily, there are plenty of choices to keep us entertained: London Hughes’ Netflix special, To Catch A D*ick; Judi Dench’s film about spirits and séances, Blithe Spirit; and Sarah Pascoe’s refreshing BBC 2 sitcom, Out Of Her Mind.

And the creators of hit 2011 film Bridesmaids – Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo – have just released a very funny trailer for their new movie, which is due for release next month. So plenty of laughter is on its way.

Wiig and Mumolo announced they were working on another film together over six years ago. That film, titled Star & Barb Go To Vista Del Mar, has finally been made and will land on our screens this February. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar tells the story of two best friends who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever and go on a holiday to Florida. It promises laughter, tears and an evil villain who plots to kill everyone in town. Watch the trailer for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Without seeing their faces, we meet Barb and Star, who discuss movie trailers before sharing their own. Madonna’s Holiday plays while we are teased with lots of theatrical dancing, layers of sunscreen and a pair of shell-shaped bed boards. We also get a sneak peek at the secret evil lair. And yes, that is Jamie Dornan you can see in a Hawaiian shirt. It looks like the perfect bit of laugh-out-loud escapism, right? And if it’s piqued your interest, a clip of the film was shared yesterday (14 January). Watch a clip from Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

We get to see Barb and Star’s faces as they check into the kitsch Palm Vista Hotel and excitedly make plans to put on their evening culottes and grab cocktails (something we would very much like to do right now). We can’t wait to see this one, and we don’t have too long to wait. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be available to rent on streaming platforms on 15 February, which is Valentine’s Day weekend. It might just be the perfect way to celebrate female friendship.

