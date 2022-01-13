If there’s ever a time to revel in 90s nostalgia, it’s now. From the shows we rewatch to the clothes and hairstyles we wear, memories of the 90s continue to weave their way into the modern day. Well, if there was ever an unexpected nostalgic crossover we weren’t quite expecting – but still welcome with bated breath – it’s Apple’s upcoming movie The Beanie Bubble.

Starring Succession’s Sarah Snook and The Hunger Games’ Elizabeth Banks, alongside Zach Galifianakis (who is also an executive producer of the movie) and Blockers actor Geraldine Viswanathan.

Zach Galifianakis will star and executive produce the new Apple movie.

While Beanie Babies continue to be sold, there’s no denying the craze that swept over America when they came on the scene back in 1993. Although the initial reception to Ty Warner’s Beanie Babies was lukewarm, with a fierce manufacturing line, personable names and stories behind each toy, and enough fanfare to warrant physical altercations outside American malls, the plush toys became the highly sought-after collectable that many Americans went wild for.

Succession's Sarah Snook will star in The Beanie Bubble.

Based on Zac Bissonnette’s book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion And The Dark Side Of Cute, the new film is inspired by the craze which saw the plush animal toys collected as financial investments due to their resale values. The 2015 book’s synopsis reads: “In the annals of consumer crazes, nothing compares to Beanie Babies. With no advertising or big-box distribution, creator Ty Warner – an eccentric college dropout – become a billionaire in just three years. And it was all thanks to collectors. “The end of the craze was just as swift and extremely devastating, with ‘rare’ Beanie Babies deemed worthless as quickly as they’d once been deemed priceless. “Bissonnette draws on hundreds of interviews (including a visit to a man who lives with his 40,000 Ty products and an in-prison interview with a guy who killed a coworker over a Beanie Baby debt) for the first book on the most extraordinary craze of the 1990s.”

Elizabeth Banks will also be joining the cast of The Beanie Bubble.

If the book wasn’t enough to leave our jaws skimming the floor, the premise of the new movie sounds similarly insightful with a real focus on the women who popularised the toys. The description for the movie reads: “It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream – particularly the female relationship to it. “It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies’ heart-shaped tags.” The movie sounds like a weird and wonderful insight into the 90s craze and already seems like an enthralling watch – we can’t wait. While a release date and further casting announcements are yet to be made, we will be sure to update as soon as we know more. Watch this space.

