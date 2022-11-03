’Tis the season to be jolly, string up holly, and all other things ending in ‘olly’. It’s also, though, a time for snuggling up under a cosy blanket in front of the TV, perhaps with a mug of hot chocolate in hand, and watching all the Christmas movies and holiday films your heart desires. Much like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ is making like Santa Claus and bringing us a sackful of oh-so-watchable festive titles to stream over the winter.

To help you decide what to watch (and when), we’ve pulled together a list of all the Christmassy movies and TV specials available to stream this festive season. All that’s left for you to do is dust off your Apple TV+ login, grab some popcorn (or maybe a mince pie), and settle down for a feel-good viewing session. Enjoy! Spirited Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without yet another twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Spirited sets itself apart from all those other adaptations by telling the story from the perspective of the ghosts. Check it out:

That’s right: starring Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell, this hilarious musical sees the Ghost of Christmas Present select one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this time, he picked the wrong Scrooge, because Clint Briggs is about to turn the tables on his ghostly host. Cue Present reexamining his own past, present and future (with a toe-tapping tune or two along the way). Spirited is available to stream on Apple TV+ on 18 November. A Charlie Brown Christmas Say hello to the Christmas special that needs no introduction. A Charlie Brown Christmas may have debuted in 1965, but its sweet story – which sees its eponymous character do his best to find the true meaning of the season – is still a must-watch for people of all ages. A Charlie Brown Christmas is available to stream on Apple TV+ on 18 November. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

All I want for Christmas is to listen to Mariah Carey and other Christmas crooners with zero judgement, thanks.

Everyone knows that Mariah Carey is the human embodiment of the holiday season, so it makes sense that the Queen of Christmas has her own star-studded festive special over on Apple TV+. Expect nothing but glittering gowns, powerhouse vocals, (fake) snow-covered sets, and celebrity guests aplenty – Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, to name just three. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is streaming now on Apple TV+. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse An adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s gorgeous illustrated book of the same name, this animated film follows four friends who share a deep, unshakable bond. Cue a series of poignant life lessons about the meaning of life, universal truths and, above all else, friendship. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse is available to stream on Apple TV+ on 25 December. ’Twas The Fight Before Christmas

This documentary film follows Jeremy Morris, aka the man known around town for his extravagant Christmas decorations. Unfortunately for him, though, his neighbours really aren’t fans of his festive displays, resulting in the sort of epic dispute that lands everyone in court. Addictive viewing. ’Twas The Fight Before Christmas is streaming now on Apple TV+. Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Night Of The Lights Holiday Special Featuring the vocal stylings of Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs, join Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles for the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year. To celebrate, they set off on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday… with, you guessed it, plenty of songs and cheer along the way. Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Night Of The Lights Holiday Special is available to stream on Apple TV+ on 18 November. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues

I mean, what is there to say? Except that it’s yet another blast of holiday cheer from Mariah Carey, as she sings her heart out and chats all things Christmas with Zane Lowe. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is streaming now on Apple TV+.

