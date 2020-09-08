You may also like Autumn’s book heaven: from big names to breakout debuts

After asking for recommendations from the Stylist team and readers on Twitter, here are the top 15 films that get people in the mood for autumn… When Harry Met Sally Let’s start with what is perhaps the most obvious choice: Nora Ephron’s 80s romcom starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. It of course follows the story of two graduates who, after a short-lived friendship, find each other again five years later. Ryan’s cosy clothes and walks through a golden brown New York are enough to make fans feel all fuzzy and warm inside.

Autumn films: Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Fantastic Mr. Fox Wes Anderson’s stop motion adaptation of this classic Roald Dahl tale about the Fantastic Mr. Fox is a visual delight. Perhaps it’s the colourful swirl of reds, golds and yellows that give it that outdoorsy autumnal vibe. It makes you want to go out for a British countryside walk and pop into the local pub for a local cider. Julie & Julia What screams autumn more than food? Julie & Julia follows the lives of two real women – Julie Powell and Julia Child – showing how their lives become intertwined. Directed by Nora Ephron (the queen of autumnal films?), it’s also a bit of a weepy, heartwarming one. And that’s exactly what we want right now.

Autumnal films: Little Women.

Little Women It doesn’t matter which version you choose to watch, Little Women will make you want to cosy up with your friends, family or flatmates at home, read and write late into the night à la Jo March, and enjoy the charms of a simpler life (sans Timothée Chalamet, sadly). Good Will Hunting Boston is a perfect backdrop during the autumn months in Good Will Hunting. The fact that Robin Williams stars in it only helps build the case for it being on this list. Written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, it tells the story of a young janitor who is an unrecognised genius.

Autumnal films: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

What could be more autumnal than Halloween at Hogwarts? And it’s not just that. In The Prisoner of Azkaban, Hermione, Harry and Ron take us on a tour of the castle’s cold and crisp grounds – complete with Hagrid’s gigantic pumpkins. October Sky The clue is in the title, duh. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, October Sky tells the story of Homer Hickam: a coal miner’s son who’s inspired to build rockets when he hears about the first artificial satellite Sputnik being launched into space, even though he faces resistance from his father.

Autumnal films: Dead Poets Society.

Dead Poets Society Another offering from Williams – the king of feel-good drama. Taking us back to that new-term feeling, Dead Poets Society tells the story of an English teacher who inspires his students through his teaching of poetry. You will 100% cry and feel inspired to do that evening course you’ve been meaning to sign up to. The Devil Wears Prada Admittedly, this isn’t the most autumn-y film on the list. But Anne Hathaway’s character, Andie, does offer some fine examples of autumn wear during that memorable outfit montage. And she shows exactly how much life can change in the space of a year.

Autumnal films: Hocus Pocus.

Hocus Pocus OK, we’ll allow one Halloween film here: because it’s so damn good. The iconic 90s film about three witches – starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – is actually getting a second movie soon. But in the meantime, catch up with this classic (even if it’s not quite Halloween yet). 500 Days of Summer From summer to autumn, this indie flick takes us on a journey from one man’s relationship with one woman to another over the course of 500 days – and the highs and lows are oh so very relatable. Again, it just goes to show how much change autumn can bring when you least expect it.

Autumnal films: You've Got Mail.

You’ve Got Mail A third offering from the brilliant Ephron, You’ve Got Mail seems to be another film that people turn to during the autumn months. It tells the story of two people in the New York book world who fall in love via email correspondence without realising that they are very direct business rivals in real life (but you already knew that, because you’ve watched it 50 times before – but now’s the perfect time to make it 51). St Elmo’s Fire This coming-of-age 80s classic is another popular choice for this time of year, perhaps helped by its nostalgia. St Elmo’s Fire is about seven friends who are trying to navigate through life and their friendships following college graduation. Maybe that’s what we’re all still trying to do, after all.

