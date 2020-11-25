7 captivating celebrity documentaries available to stream now

Although we may like to think we know everything about our favourite celebrities thanks to social media, that’s just not the case.

While sites like Instagram and Twitter may provide us with a chance to connect with the actors and musicians we love, they only go so far towards presenting the reality of life in the limelight.

On the flip side, however, celebrity documentaries give us a chance to get up close and personal with the people behind our most-loved films, music and cultural moments.