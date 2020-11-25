7 captivating celebrity documentaries available to stream now

Get up close and personal with some of the world’s biggest names with these incredible celebrity documentaries.
Although we may like to think we know everything about our favourite celebrities thanks to social media, that’s just not the case.
While sites like Instagram and Twitter may provide us with a chance to connect with the actors and musicians we love, they only go so far towards presenting the reality of life in the limelight.
On the flip side, however, celebrity documentaries give us a chance to get up close and personal with the people behind our most-loved films, music and cultural moments.
And with so many of them now finding a home on our favourite streaming platforms, we’ve got a variety of great content at our fingertips.
From Beyoncé’s Homecoming to Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, here’s our pick of the best celebrity documentaries to stream now.
Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions
Taylor Swift’s second foray into the world of documentary films follows the Folklore singer through the process of creating her eighth studio album during the coronavirus pandemic.
Featuring performances of all 17 songs from the album as well as the anecdotes and stories behind them, this Disney+ special gives fans an exclusive look behind the scenes of Swift’s recording process and provides us all with another intimate glimpse of the woman behind the music.
Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is available to stream on Disney+
Becoming
Based on Michelle Obama’s best-selling memoir, Becoming is an intimate look at the former first lady’s “life, hope and connection with others”.
Alongside following Obama on her nationwide book tour, the documentary features footage of Obama’s talks, appearances and work during her time in the White House.
Whitney
Released six years after her death, Whitney paints an intimate portrait of Whitney Houston and her family which goes beyond the headlines.
Compiled of interviews with Houston’s closest friends and family as well as private and archival footage, the documentary gives fans of the singer a closer look at the life and death of the iconic star.
Miss Americana
In this “raw and emotional” look at the singer’s life, director Lana Wilson follows Taylor Swift as she grapples with the reality of fame and comes to claim her political voice.
The documentary – which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year – uses both archival and present-day footage to piece together Swift’s life over her 15+ years in the limelight.
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Gaga: Five Foot Two follows singer-songwriter Lady Gaga in the lead-up to the release of her fifth studio album, Joanne, and her 2017 Superbowl halftime performance.
Shot in the style of cinema verité, the documentary is designed to give viewers “unfiltered, behind-the-scenes” access to the star at one of the most pivotal moments in her career.
Hillary
This four-part documentary series gives viewers the opportunity to get up close and personal with the former first lady and presidential hopeful.
Compiled of exclusive interviews with Hillary Clinton herself and unseen footage from her 2016 presidential campaign, the documentary sees Clinton reveal her feelings on everything from Donald Trump’s election to her husband’s notorious affair.
Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce
Tracing the “emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement,” Homecoming gives fans of Beyoncé a behind-the-scenes look at the star’s 2018 Coachella performance, which paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities.
Featuring exclusive interviews with Beyoncé herself and candid footage from the rehearsal process, Homecoming is a captivating look at the work that went into creating the iconic performance.
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé is available to stream on Netflix
