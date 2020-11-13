All we want to do at the moment is drink hot chocolate, wear pyjamas, listen to Christmas music, and watch festive films. Thankfully, the folks at Amazon Prime are 100% behind this, as they’ve filled their streaming platform with a plethora of fun Christmas movies, guaranteed to get you feeling warm and fuzzy in no time. With that in mind, then, we’ve rounded up just some of our favourites. Merry (early) Christmas and a very happy streaming session! Please note that we will make it our mission to update it with new Christmas titles as and when they become available to stream, rent, or buy on Amazon Prime.

The Holiday You know the drill by this point: Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, both nursing broken hearts, agree to swap homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues. However, their lives change unexpectedly when they meet and fall in love with two local guys (hey there, Jack Black and Jude ‘Mr Napkin Head’ Law). So, is The Holiday utterly and unabashedly slushy and romantic? Absolutely. Is it also, though, filled to the brim with covetable knitwear and coats? 100%. Enjoy.

Love Actually It’s a fact universally acknowledged that Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a screening of Love Actually. End of. And, sure, we know it’s not exactly stood the test of time (Andrew Lincoln? Step away from the cards, please), but we still can’t help falling in love with it every time we see it. So sue us. The Best Man Holiday

When a group of 30-somethings — that’s Harper (Taye Diggs), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Chestnut, Calhoun, Julian (Harold Perrineau), Candace (Regina Hall), Quentin (Terrence Howard) and Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), if you want the full all-star cast — reunite after 15 years over the Christmas holidays, it’s not long before long-forgotten rivalries and attractions begin to simmer. Fair warning, though: you’ll need to keep a packet of tissues to hand for this one as, despite all the hilarious hijinks, it’s guaranteed to hit you in the festive feels. Last Christmas Last Christmas is, to quote Stylist’s very own Hannah-Rose Yee, a “Christmas bon bon infused with the kind of cheery, rip-up-the-rulebook romantic comedy energy we haven’t seen in the genre since the year 2009.”

To say anything more would take us firmly into spoiler territory. All we’ll say is this: while this festive flick may have been panned by some critics, but the chemistry between Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding is undeniable. And Michelle Yeoh? Well, she delivers an utterly sensational performance.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Prepare to giggle at this beloved film, which sees Chevy Chase’s Christmas-loving Clark Griswold unwittingly cause a domino effect of disasters. Oops. Gremlins If you’ve seen Gremlins, then you’ll already know that the utterly cute Gizmo comes with three very clear instructions: Don’t get him wet Don’t expose them to bright light, especially sunlight (it’ll kill him) And never, no matter how much he begs, feed him after midnight. Ever. Guess which rule Billy (Zach Galligan) breaks? Cue the horror… Last Holiday

This writer wholeheartedly believes that Queen Latifah is a goddess, so it stands to reason that she’s a fan of this Christmas movie. In it, the aforementioned goddess plays Georgia, who is knocked for six when she learns she only has weeks left to live. So far, so not festive. It’s what happens when our heroine gathers her money, quits her job, and flies to the swanky ski resort she’s always dreamed of visiting, though, that things get brilliant. And heartwarming. And… Yeah, please give it a watch. You won’t regret it. Elf Elf is a festive classic at this point, isn’t it? In it, we see Will Ferrell take on the role of Buddy, an orphaned 40-something who’s been raised by the elves at the North Pole. When he discovers that he is not actually an elf (surprise!), he traverses the seven levels of the candy cane forest, across the sea of swirly-twirly gumdrops, and through the Lincoln Tunnel to New York. There, in a grey city filled with grouches and grumps, Buddy tracks down his biological father. And, in the process, he transforms the lives of pretty much everyone he meets.

Almost Christmas Walter (Danny Glover) might be struggling to come to terms with the death of his wife, but he’s hellbent on keeping the rest of his family together. Cue him inviting his four dysfunctional children home in the hope they can set aside their problems for a nice, traditional holiday. Sure, this film is sweeter than a gingerbread house. Sure, it ties things up neater than any festive bow. And, sure, it’s your standard-issue dysfunctional-family holiday comedy. All that being said, though? It’s disarmingly entertaining and guaranteed to warm even the stoniest of hearts, too. How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Jim Carrey was made to play Dr Seuss’ Grinch, as this beloved Christmas movie has proven year after year after year. You all know the story by now: the Grinch lives in solitude just outside Whoville, he hates the townsfolk and despises Christmas. Big time. When he accidentally rescues Taylor Momsen’s adorable Cindy Lou from a festive mishap, though, the little girl takes it upon herself to teach him the true meaning of the holiday. Does she do it? You probably know the answer. But trust us when we say you’ll have a lot of fun getting to that iconic “maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas means a little bit more” line. Miracle On 34th Street (1994) Looking for something as innocent as it is charming? Then you need to sit and watch Miracle On 34th Street, pronto. Much like the original film, this remake sees the aptly-named Kris Kringle (Richard Attenborough) scoffed at and met with threats of institutionalisation when he announces that he’s the real Father Christmas. Cue sceptical little Susan Walker (aka Matilda’s Mara Wilson) and her mother, Dorey (Elizabeth Perkins), teaming up with a young lawyer to come to his defense.

Home Alone You don’t need us to talk you into this one, do you? Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara as his mother, sees the eight-year-old left (ahem) home alone at Christmas when his family whizzes off to Paris without him. At first, he loves it. But, when two bumbling thieves break into the house, it’s up to Kevin to set up an array of Mouse Trap-esque booby traps and protect his home. The Preacher’s Wife

Courtney B. Vance, Whitney Houston, Loretta Devine, and Denzel Washington? The cast alone should swing this one for you, but if you need further convincing, just know that this big-hearted film sees a dashing angel help a struggling pastor get his marriage back on track. Also, the soundtrack is perfection, which is why it was a) nominated for an Oscar, and b) remains the best-selling gospel album of all time. Give it a listen and see for yourself, yeah? The Muppet Christmas Carol It’s Charles Dickens’ time-honoured tale of Scrooge and his visits from three friendly ghosts, only it comes with added muppets, toe-tapping tunes, and Michael Caine. How could anyone not like that?

It’s A Wonderful Life It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve sobbed over this perennial Christmas favorite, trust us: it remains flawless upon every single viewing, and you will be entranced.

White Christmas

The story on this classic film (all about a quartet who plan a fun-filled musical extravaganza in a bid to save a quaint country inn from closure) might be so-so, but the songs are outstanding. This is, after all, the movie that gave us Bing Cosby’s White Christmas. Black Nativity Based on a Langston Hughes play, this musical drama sees a street-smart teenager sent to live with his estranged relatives in New York City. At Christmastime, obviously. Boasting the talents of Oscar winners Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker, this family-friendly film won’t just inspire you: it’ll have you singing along with its big gospel numbers in no time flat, too.

Christmas With The Kranks

The miserly Kranks scandalise pretty much everyone when they declare that they won’t be celebrating Christmas. But, when their daughter unexpectedly decides to come home for the holidays, Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis’ characters make it their mission to organise a spanking last-minute Christmas.

