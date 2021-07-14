Netflix has well and truly swerved the naughty list this year, and it’s done so by unwrapping a list of ridiculously festive Christmas movies for us to watch this winter. From new titles like A Boy Called Christmas and Single All The Way, to musical extravaganzas like Jingle Jangle, to some big Christmas classics, each of these films looks guaranteed to be a mug of hot chocolate for the soul (with extra marshmallows, obviously).

To help you ease into that festive spirit, we’ve rounded up a list of what’s dropping (and when, in the case of the new titles). All that’s left to do is load up on festive snacks, pull on your ugliest Christmas jumper, and settle back into your duvet cocoon for a feel-good viewing party. You’re welcome. Single All The Way Netflix’s first LGBTQ+ holiday romcom is set to release this winter, and we already can’t wait to queue it up. Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James, the plan goes awry. Available to stream on Netflix from winter 2021. My Christmas Inn

With the holiday season in full swing, Jen Taylor (Sister Sister’s Tia Mowry) is about to score a big promotion at her ad agency in San Francisco. Her life is unexpectedly turned upside down, though, when she inherits a cosy inn in Alaska from her aunt. When she goes to inspect the property and meets a handsome attorney, she’s surprised to find that nothing is what she expected. And, as she throws herself into the small-town community’s fun and festive Christmas traditions, and she starts wondering if the inn might just be the place she belongs. Available to stream on Netflix now. Christmas Crossfire In Christmas Crossfire, Edda and Sam take a trip to an almost empty village, where they are unexpectedly separated and plunged into a terrifying fight between men who have nothing to lose. Will they reunite before it’s too late? And, more importantly, will they survive the trip? Available to stream on Netflix now.

Holidate

Fed up with being harassed by their families over their single status, two impossibly attractive strangers (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey) agree to be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long. In true Hollywood fashion, though, it isn’t long before they catch real feelings along the way… Available to stream on Netflix now. Love Hard Starring Nina Dobrev, Love Hard follows Natalie Bauer, a young woman from Los Angeles, as she falls for a seemingly perfect man that she has been talking to on a dating app. Impulsively, she decides to travel to his East Coast hometown at Christmas to surprise him, only to discover she has been catfished. Her crush does happen to live in the town, and the man that tricked her offers to them set up, but only if she agrees to pretend to be his girlfriend for the holidays. Available to stream on Netflix from winter 2021. A Christmas Prince

In this fluffy royal romcom, Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who’s poised to be king. And, once you’ve streamed this one, you need to check out the sequels; there’s A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, the plot of which should be obvious from the title, and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. The Christmas Prince trilogy is available to stream on Netflix now. Auntie Claus In this upcoming musical adaptation of the children’s book, a materialistic young girl learns the true nature of giving through her adventures at the North Pole with her eccentric aunt. Available to stream on Netflix from winter 2021. Klaus

After proving himself to be the worst postman at the academy, a postman is posted to a frozen town in the North where he discovers Santa Claus is hiding out. Available to stream on Netflix now. A Boy Called Christmas Based on the book of the same name by Matt Haig, this family film sees a young boy named Nikolas (spoiler alert: it’s Santa Claus) travels to the North Pole to find out about his past and fulfill his Christmas destiny.

Available to stream on Netflix from winter 2021. 1,000 Miles From Christmas This Spanish romantic comedy details the Scrooge-like story of a man in his mid-30s who reluctantly embraces the Christmas spirit… and quickly gets carried away. Available to stream on Netflix from winter 2021. Let It Snow

Dubbed the Gen Z version of Love Actually, this festive flick sees a snowstorm hit a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, bringing together a group of high school students. They soon find their friendships and love lives colliding, and and Christmas morning, nothing will be the same. Available to stream on Netflix now. Christmas Break-In Stranded at school before the Christmas break, a precocious girl gets into the spirit of saving when a trio of robbers trespass and hold the janitor hostage. Available to stream on Netflix now.

A Castle For Christmas The story follows a famed American author, Sophie, who travels to Scotland and finds herself wanting to buy a castle, but the prickly owner, a Scottish Duke named Myles, is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but… well, we have a feeling that their hate-at-first-sight vibes will give way to something else before too long. Available to stream on Netflix from winter 2021. Holiday In The Wild



After her husband ends their marriage, Kate embarks on a solo second honeymoon in Africa. There, she falls in love with a very handsome pilot, rescues a baby elephant, and soon discovers how much she loves her new surroundings. Will she ever go back to her old life? Available to stream on Netflix now. Christmas Wonderland When gallery curator Heidi returns home for the holidays, she bumps into her high school love, Chris, now a teacher, who is in over his head after he must find a new last-minute location for the Christmas dance. Heidi offers to help him and together they discover a beautiful place for the dance, perfectly capturing the Christmas spirit, called Wonderland Farms. The more time Heidi spends in Pleasant Valley decorating for the Christmas SnowBall, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. But, with Christmas fast approaching, Heidi soon becomes torn between the life she built in the city and the life she is surprisingly charmed by back in Pleasant Valley… Available to stream on Netflix now. Operation Christmas Drop

Holidate: Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig star in new Netflix film.

Congressional aide Erica Miller (Kat Graham) is chasing a promotion, so she decides to forgo her traditional family Christmas in favour of a trip across the Pacific at her boss’ behest. Her mission? To find reasons to defund a beachside Air Force base, which quickly leads to a clash with her handsome guide, Captain Andrew Jantz (Alexander Ludwig). However, as she learns more about the customs and communal spirit of Andrew’s adopted home, Erica soon softens… and sparks quickly begin to fly. Because of course they do. Available to stream on Netflix now. Christmas Inheritance Ambitious heiress Ellen Langford has to do one thing before she can inherit her father’s business; deliver a special Christmas card to her dad’s former partner in Snow Falls. but, when a snowstorm strands her at the town inn, she soon discovers the true gift of the holiday… Available to stream on Netflix now. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical adventure set in the fictional town of Cobbleton, home to legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker). So far, so festive. When Jeronicus’ ex-apprentice steals his most prized invention, though, it’s down to his bright and inventive granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) to “heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within” with a long-forgotten invention – a magical robot named Buddy. Available to stream on Netflix now.

A Perfect Christmas List Starring Beth Broderick (as in, yes, Zelda Spellman from the original Sabrina The Teenage Witch series), A Perfect Christmas List sees a woman concoct a Christmastime scheme in order to repair the damaged relationship between her daughter and granddaughter. Available to stream on Netflix now.

The Princess Switch movies

The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy / Margaret / Fiona, and Nick Sagar as Kevin.

In the OG Princess Switch, Stacy travels to the Kingdom of Belgravia and finds that she and Queen Margaret are exact lookalikes. In last year’s sequel, there was a third doppelganger in the form of Margaret’s party-girl cousin Fiona (distinguishable from the others thanks to her blonde hair). And, in the upcoming Scottish-based threequel, it’s up to yet another lookalike to help Stacy and Margaret find a priceless royal heirloom that’s been stolen. The first two films are available to stream on Netflix now. The third is due to premiere in winter 2021. Alien Xmas This stop-motion animation might be aimed at actual kids, but that doesn’t mean big kids won’t be fans as well. All about a race of kleptomaniac aliens trying to steal Earth’s gravity in order to nab everything on the planet, it seems the fate of the Earth depends on Santa, his elves, the spirit of Christmas and a sweet little alien named X! Available to stream on Netflix now.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

In Christmas On The Square, Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer. And, because she’s in full Scrooge mode, she does it right before Christmas, too. Bah, humbug. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel (hey there, Dolly!), Regina starts to have a change of heart. Available to stream on Netflix now. The Christmas Chronicles (Parts 1 and 2)

The Christmas Chronicles Part Two: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn star in this festive film.

In these films, two children attempt to capture Santa Claus (Kurt Russell), only to find themselves teaming up with him and his loyal elves to save Christmas before it’s too late. Both films are available to stream on Netflix now.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Dancers Kalyn Flowers and Ryan Phuong in Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.

The first collaboration between Shonda Rhimes-led production company Shondaland and Netflix, this documentary follows film and stage star Debbie Allen and her Los Angeles dance studio as they prepare for their annual holiday presentation, Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. Which sounds, yeah, like something we’re 100% into. Available to stream on Netflix now.

Angela’s Christmas Wish Another one for kids, Angela’s Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas. Based on characters from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, it promises to be a tender and funny story about the importance of family and togetherness. Available to stream on Netflix now.

Just Another Christmas / Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem.

Just Another Christmas: A still from Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem.

After taking a very nasty fall on Christmas Eve, grinchy Jorge blacks out and wakes up one year later, with no memory of the year that has passed. Cue a Groundhog Day moment, as he soon realises that he’s doomed to keep waking up on Christmas Eve after Christmas Eve, having to deal with the aftermath of what his other self has done the other 364 days of the year. Available to stream on Netflix now.

