Christmas is an occasion marked by many things. Ask a lot of people, though, and their enjoyment of the holiday comes from the sheer amount of time they get to spend watching festive films. While we all have our favourite nostalgic picks that we rewatch year after year, there is an influx of brand new Christmas-themed movie content. Currently on IMDB, there are over 200 new feature films and made-for-TV movies with ‘Christmas’ in the title and a 2021 release date. That number is double the amount since 2016, and is four times more than in 2011, as reported by the BBC.

While we’ve already rounded up the best (new and old) Christmas films to get stuck into on Disney+, Amazon Prime and Netflix, scroll on for the best newly released festive films of this year.

Love Hard

Starring Nina Dobrev, Love Hard is available to stream on Netflix now.

Starring Nina Dobrev, Love Hard follows Natalie Bauer, a young woman from Los Angeles, as she falls for a seemingly perfect man that she has been talking to on a dating app. Impulsively, she decides to travel to his East Coast hometown at Christmas to surprise him, only to discover she has been catfished. Her crush does happen to live in the town, and the man that tricked her offers to set them up, but only if she agrees to pretend to be his girlfriend for the holidays. Stream Love Hard via Netflix now. A Castle For Christmas

A Castle For Christmas: Cary Elwes and Brooke Shields are here to bring you festive cheer.

To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle – and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it. Of course, it’s a romantic comedy so expect festive fireworks, some great Scottish scenery and all the feels. Oh and did we mention it stars Cary Elwes from The Princess Bride too? Stream A Castle For Christmas via Netflix now. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star

Vanessa Hudgens stars in the third installment of The Princess Switch.

Would it be Christmas time without another dose of Princess Switch magic? The third movie instalment sees Vanessa Hudgens return to the movie franchise and it couldn’t be more festive. The synopsis reads: “When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams up with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it – rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.” Stream The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star via Netflix now. Home Sweet Home Alone

Disney Plus' Home Sweet Home Alone stars Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates as Max.

Christmas and Home Alone go together like, well, two peas in a pod. Luckily for this year, we have a whole new Home Alone movie to sink our teeth into. The all-new adventure comedy sees young Max Mercer left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. He’s left to defend his family home from robbers and he’ll do whatever it takes to keep them out. It’s full of hilarious high jinks, its fair share of chaos and a sweet overall Christmas message – what more could you ask for? Stream Home Sweet Home Alone via Disney+ now. Silent Night

If you’re over the feel-good, light-hearted Christmas movie then have no fear – Silent Night is the festive film for you. Starring Keira Knightley and Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode, the official synopsis reads: “In true British fashion, (while the rest of the world faces impending climate doom), a group of old friends reunite to celebrate Christmas in the comfort of an idyllic country home. Burdened with the inconvenience of mankind’s imminent destruction, they adopt a stiff upper lip, crack open another bottle of prosecco and continue with their festivities. But no amount of stoicism can replace the courage needed for their last night on earth.” Watch Silent Night in UK cinemas now. A Naija Christmas

“Whichever of you boys settles down and marries first will take this house” – and so, the fun of this Christmas movie starts. Determined to carry out their mother’s one wish of finding a wife, three men scramble to find the perfect woman to bring home for Christmas. Meanwhile, their mum sets out to plan the most beautiful Christmas celebration ever. Stream A Naija Christmas on Netflix now. Last Train To Christmas

Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel star in Sky's A Last Train To Christmas.

Michael Sheen (The Twilight Saga) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) have joined forces in the brand new Sky Original film, Last Train To Christmas. The time travel Christmas-themed film looks like a fun take on the traditional festive movie and we’re here for it. Tony Towers (Sheen) is a local celebrity, a successful nightclub manager and is engaged to a younger woman, Sue (Emmanuel). Things get a little strange when he embarks upon the 3:17 to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion and finds that moving throughout the train transports him to a different time entirely. Watch Last Train To Christmas on Sky Cinema and NOW TV. Single All The Way

Jennifer Coolidge and Michael Urie in Netflix's Single All The Way

Single All The Way is Netflix’s first LGBTQ+ holiday romcom and is a treat for 2021. Perpetually single Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to be his fake-boyfriend for the holidays to fool his family (Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Coolidge). When his mum sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane), though, the plan goes awry. Stream Single All The Way on Netflix now. Father Christmas Is Back

Father Christmas Is Back is available to stream on Netflix now.

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family dynamics when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas. Starring John Cleese, Kelsey Grammar and Liz Hurley, this looks like one over-the-top family tale. Stream Father Christmas Is Back on Netflix now. A Boy Called Christmas

In A Boy Called Christmas, an ordinary young boy, Nikolas, sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible… The adaptation of Matt Haig’s bestselling children’s novel A Boy Called Christmas, this film also boasts an incredible cast including Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids), Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House), Stephen Merchant (Jojo Rabbit), Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey) and more. Watch A Boy Called Christmas in UK cinemas or via Sky Cinema now. Robin Robin

Robin Robin is the latest holiday-themed animation from the makers of Wallace & Gromit and looks like the ideal thing to stick on after a long day of Christmas feasting. It also stars Gillian Anderson, need we go on? According to the synopsis: “When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.” Stream Robin Robin via Netflix now. A Christmas Number One

Joining the modern Christmas film ranks is Sky’s A Christmas Number One which is pinned to be a “comedic and heartfelt new take on the holiday movie.” As the synopsis reads: “Fresh from a breakup with the world’s hottest popstar, music manager Meg Rai (Frieda Pinto) leaves New York for London to manage a boyband, Five Together, who are desperate for a Christmas hit after their latest self-written album flopped. “Meanwhile, Blake Cutter (Iwan Rheon), persuaded by his Christmas obsessive and terminally ill niece, Nina Cutter (Helena Zengel), puts his thrash metal band, Scurve, to one side to write Nina the ultimate Christmas song. When Meg discovers the hit in the making, will this be the Christmas number one the boy band desperately needs or will Blake, the song, and Nina show Meg what truly matters?” Watch A Christmas Number One on Sky Cinema and NOW TV. Boxing Day

The highly anticipated Boxing Day looks like a perfect mix of holiday romance and drama – sign us up. Starring Aml Ameen (Sense8), Aja Naomi King (How To Get Away With Murder) and Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the film follows Melvin, a British author living in America as returns home to London for Christmas. It’s also the first time he introduces his American fiancé (Lisa) to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. However, their relationship is put to the test as Lisa soon discovers that the world Melvin left behind revolves around his ex-girlfriend Georgia (Pinnock), who is now an international pop star. Watch Boxing Day in UK cinemas now.

