The 17 best romcom fashion moments of all time

Everyone knows the ultimate recipe to a good romcom: two gorgeous leads, a zany BFF or two, a healthy glug of romantic chemistry, one or two obstacles for our lovers to overcome together, and just a dash of jeopardy – albeit never enough to prevent that must-have happy ending. The one vital ingredient that too many romcoms forget, however, is this: an unforgettable wardrobe. Think about it: all of the biggest and best romcoms over the years are instantly recognisable thanks to their major fashion moments, be it their leading lady’s penchant for oversized sweaters and floppy hats, a gorgeous red carpet-worthy gown, or a certain yellow plaid blazer and mini skirt combo.

With that in mind, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and take a look at all the brilliant outfits that have graced romcoms over the years. And we’ll kick off with… When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally is fall fashion at its best.

Obviously. From the brown velvet bowler hats to the grey tweed blazers, to the black leather gloves and matching messenger bags, to the oversized knitwear and velvet party dresses, this film serves sartorial excellence throughout its one hour and 36 minute runtime. Best of all, it’s all utterly timeless, so just pin Meg Ryan’s Sally to your inspiration board on Pinterest and be done with it already. Clueless Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport’s never-ending stream of covetable outfits is, quite possibly, one of the reasons that Clueless remains so popular today. Will we ever not hold these characters up as fashion muses? Will we ever not want to wear yellow plaid and thigh-high socks? Will we ever stop dreaming about that sheer smock top and cropped sweater vest combo?

Clueless is a firm favourite film from the 90s.

All together now: ugh, as if! Roman Holiday Audrey Hepburn gives us major Cinderella-in-reverse vibes in Roman Holiday, swapping gorgeous shawl-collar gowns and glittering heels for espadrilles, full skirts, rolled-up blouse sleeves, popped collars and rakish kerchiefs. Check it out:

It’s all very off-duty princess (and an off-duty princess satisfying her own tastes and desires, no less), and we’re so into it. Crazy Rich Asians The clue is in the title with this one, because this film’s array of glittering costumes really put the ‘rich’ in Crazy Rich Asians. Think Dior, Michael Kors, Carven Ong, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Missoni, Marchesa, Michael Cinco, Ralph Lauren, Shiatzy Chen, Prada, Michelle Ong… the list goes on and on, forever and ever.

Personally, though, we’re all about Peik Lin’s wardrobe, which is stuffed to bursting with wild Stella McCartney animal prints, bold pyjama sets and chunky Gucci platforms. It’s such a mood. Pretty Woman It’s been decades, but we’d honestly still wear (almost) all of Vivian’s outfits. The timeless oversized white shirt! The elegant black cocktail dress! The ‘Big mistake. Big. Huge’ look, padded shoulders and all! The iconic red opera dress! The longline blazer and shorts combo! The perfect polka dot number!

Julia Roberts looks perfect in polka dots in Pretty Woman.

Basically, everything bar that unforgettable one piece and thigh-high patent leather boots. That look belongs to Julia Roberts and Julia Roberts alone. Boomerang Setting aside Eddie Murphy’s classic playboy uniform of blazers, scarves and turtlenecks (which is, let’s face it, brilliant), we want to pull focus on Robin Givens’ wardrobe stuffed with 90s Chanel suits and black velvet evening gowns, Halle Berry’s pared-back wardrobe (particularly that red satin two-piece), and Eartha Kitt’s ridiculously good Old Hollywood glamour moment.

Also, let’s not forget Grace Jones’ dazzling appearance as the prima donna Helen Strangé – which firmly cemented her status as one of Andy Warhol’s favourite muses. Those red tights wouldn’t look so out of place in a TikTok dance video, right? Notting Hill

Three words: that Chanel beret. Also, Anna Scott’s decision to pair the aforementioned Chanel beret with a classic leather jacket, white tee and 90s sunglasses. Heaven. Amélie The original in French girl style, Amélie was the film that made every single one of us dream about wearing a pair of Dr Martens oxfords with rolled down socks. We loved her laidback wardrobe of bold basics (think scoop tees, flowing maxi skirts and printed cardis) and dazzling accessories. And we will forever consider cutting our hair into baby bangs, solely for the purposes of donning an Amélie-approved headscarf.

So élégante. Maid In Manhattan JLo’s maid (in Manhattan, obviously) swaps her grey uniform for head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana when she (ahem) “borrows” a wealthy guest’s white coat, trousers, turtleneck and movie star sunglasses. But her Cinderella moment comes later in the film, when she emerges at a swanky Met party dripping in Harry Winston diamonds and vintage Bob Mackie.

We’ve never craved peach chiffon more, quite honestly. Legally Blonde “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed.” From her sequin bikini to her leather driving suit (you heard us!), to the super vibrant shirt dress she wears in the courtroom when she takes over as Brooke’s lawyer, Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods gives us pure Barbiecore from start to finish.

Legally Blonde sees Reese Witherspoon don a *lot* of pink as Elle Woods.

And, sure, while we love her Céline internship look, and her unique ‘first day of school’ ensemble, there’s no denying that our girl looks best when she’s staying true to herself – which means, you guessed it, the hottest of hot pinks forever. 500 Days Of Summer

The original manic pixie dream girl, Summer always wears blue – and she always wears fashion pieces from a bygone era, too. Think romantic full skirts, wide leg trousers and Peter Pan collars galore. Always Be My Maybe Sasha Tran goes on the ultimate fashion journey in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe, treading the line between being a San Francisco native who loves to experiment and a celebrity chef with an image to uphold. Which means, yes, we get to enjoy an array of covetable looks from The Row, Isabel Marant and Michael Kors, from metallic gowns, to graphic tees, to cheetah-print glasses to… well, to that striking and oh-so-comfortable white jumpsuit we can’t stop, won’t ever stop thinking about.

Sasha wears some seriously good outfits in Always Be My Maybe.

Time for a rewatch, anyone? The Holiday Everyone who loves Christmas romcoms will know already that Amanda Woods is the GOAT when it comes to winter fashion inspiration. From her chunky cottagecore sweaters, to her seemingly endless supply of hats and scarves, to her tailored shearling coat, to her impeccable taste in classic pyjamas, everything she puts on feels utterly effortless. Stylish, yes, but undeniably comfortable, too. As if it will absolutely stand the test of time… and then some.

Why do we reckon this is? Well, because Amanda doesn’t just wear simple wardrobe staples; she wears simple wardrobe staples in nothing but cosily covetable neutrals – which means that her look is the very definition of timeless. And now we need a cream cashmere jacket all over again. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days The early 2000s isn’t exactly famous for its enviable fashion moments, but How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is the exception to the rule. Andie Anderson has it all, if ‘all’ means chic pencil skirts, open-backed wrap dresses, basketball jerseys, tube tops, floral dresses and white tanks.

To be honest, though, ‘all’ could simply refer to her turning up to the diamond gala in THAT almost-backless buttercup yellow gown by Carolina Herrera. Obsessed. Romeo + Juliet Leonardo DiCaprio in a vivid Hawaiian shirt. Claire Danes in angel wings and a white gown (secretly embroidered all over with lines from the script). The custom-made Miuccia Prada suit. Oh god, those cowboy boots with the cats sculpted on the heels. Mercutio’s sheer shirt. That beautiful button-down wedding dress…

We could go on and on. This movie is pure fashion, in the best possible way. Confessions Of A Shopaholic

It’s supposed to be a cautionary tale about the dangers of shopping, but Rebecca Bloomwood’s wardrobe is just too good to pay that message any heed, quite frankly. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Lana Condor dresses in serious style for To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Lara Jean’s wardrobe – all candy-sweet pastels, satin bomber jackets and mini skirts – is pure unfiltered romcom. By which we mean, of course, that it is the sartorial equivalent of a strawberry milkshake. We love it to the moon and back.

