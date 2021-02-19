Dangal (Wrestling Competition in Hindi) is a biographical 2016 film loosely based on a real-life family of wrestlers. Aamir Khan stars as amateur fighter Mahavir, who trains his daughters to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. Having been forced to give up on his own dreams in order to obtain a stable job, Mahavir hoped that a son would eventually do what he was unable to. Rather than having a boy, however, he has four daughters who initially seem like a crushing disappointment – until two of them come home one day after having beaten up a pair of boys for making derogatory remarks. Mahavir realises that his girls might have the potential to make it.

The real-life Mahavir did a pretty good job at training his daughters, despite his harsh methods. Three have won gold at the Commonwealth Games, another took silver at the Asian Championships, one is a National Champion gold medallist and the youngest is a multi-medal winner at age-level international championships. This film will inspire you to commit to your goals while feeling thankful that it doesn’t have to be this hard. Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film and the fifth highest-grossing non-English film ever.