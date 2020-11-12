Black Beauty has already galloped into no less than seven screen adaptations of the original novel of the same name. Seven. But that doesn’t mean we’re not 100% ready for another one. Especially one with a sprinkle of Disney magic to it. “This modern-day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West,” reads the new Disney Plus film’s official synopsis. “Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.”

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Almost everyone has something nice to say about the teaser, with the majority focusing on how beautiful the film looks, how emotionally-charged the soundtrack is, and how it’ll be nice to see a remake that actually does something fresh and different with its source material. Others, too, have pointed out how nice it is to see Twilight’s Renesmee all grown up and starring in movies of her own now (hey there, Foy!). But, as is always the way with movie trailers, there were also a few naysayers in the mix.

Some on Twitter, naturally, have expressed displeasure over the fact that Black Beauty’s story has been transplanted from bonny old Blighty to the USA. Others have labelled it “cheesy beyond belief,” with one outraged viewer insisting that “we don’t care about horse movies.” And a few fucking idiots have obviously labelled the movie “sexist” and “woke”, solely because the OG Black Beauty was a male horse. (I know, I know, but trolls are always gonna troll). Everyone else? Well, they’ve leapt upon the fact that Winslet – as in, yes, the Titanic star and Oscar-winner – will seemingly be expanding her acting range by taking on the role of an actual horse. “Pardon??? I do so not remember Black Beauty being like bloody Mister Ed the talking horse!” tweeted one. “Since when did the horse talk? Black Beauty a daughter of Mr Ed?” asked another.

And still one more said: “God, I hope she does motion-capture like they did in Cats!”

Of course, all of these individuals have clearly forgotten that the original book (and every subsequent film adaptation) has served as the horse’s autobiography. This means that, unless something has gone really wrong in the editing suite, Winslet will be… well, she’ll be acting as the film’s narrator, rather than whinnying sweet nothings into Foy’s ear. For now, though, how Winslet’s voice performance as Beauty will be utilised throughout the movie remains a mystery. Because, as you’ll no doubt have noticed in the trailer above, Winslet has yet to speak a single word. We guess that’ll just be one of many surprises when the film premiers on Disney+ on Friday 27 November, eh?

