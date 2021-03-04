Nyong’o and Boseman were friends and they of course starred together in Marvel’s Black Panther – the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for a best picture Oscar.

In a statement made on Nyong’o’s Instagram after Boseman’s death, she wrote: “I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honour a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn’t make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning.”