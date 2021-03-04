Black Panther 2: Lupita Nyong'o just opened up about Chadwick Boseman's legacy
Hollie Richardson
Lupita Nyong’o has explained how the Black Panther sequel will honour and celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.
Earlier this week, Chadwick Boseman won the Golden Globe best actor award for his performance in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. It came six months after the star died of colon cancer at the age of 43. The prestigious posthumous award was testament to Boseman’s incredible legacy, which is something his former co-star Lupita Nyong’o just expanded on.
Nyong’o and Boseman were friends and they of course starred together in Marvel’s Black Panther – the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for a best picture Oscar.
In a statement made on Nyong’o’s Instagram after Boseman’s death, she wrote: “I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honour a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn’t make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning.”
Talking about filming for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Nyong’o has now opened up about how she is continuing Boseman’s legacy in the production.
“It’s gonna be different, of course, without our King to go back into that world, but I know that all of us are dedicated to re-imagining or carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther,” Nyong’o told Good Morning America.
“And [director] Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family.”
Asked to share further details about the film, Nyong’o answered: “In true Marvel form, I have nothing to tell you.”
It comes after Marvel boss Kevin Feige said he was focused on “honouring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad” in the sequel. He also stressed there were no plans to recast Chadwick’s role of T’Challa or rely on CGI footage of the late star.
Although it will be a bittersweet watch for Boseman fans, it sounds like Nyong’o and the team will ensure is legacy is felt throughout.
