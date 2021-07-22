Her latest role will see her star alongside the likes of Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett, who are all expected to reprise their roles from the original Black Panther film.

Plot details for the sequel are also currently being kept under wraps, although it does have a scheduled release date of 8 July 2022, so we hope to hear more about the film soon. The only thing we do know for certain is that Marvel won’t be recasting Chadwick Boseman’s character, the king of Wakanda, T’Challa. After Boseman’s death from colon cancer in 2020, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the film’s sequel would not replace him with another actor, saying his performance was “iconic and transcends any interation of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past”.

Chadwick Boseman on the red carpet at the Black Panther European premiere in 2018.

Feige added: “To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.” Although it’s exciting to see Coel take on such a big project, this isn’t the first time she’s appeared in a Disney film; she actually had a minor role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, as an unnamed ‘resistance monitor’. With this in mind, we can’t wait to see her take on a bigger role in the Black Panther sequel – July 2022 can’t come soon enough!

