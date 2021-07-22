I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel just joined the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Here’s everything we know about her new project so far.
Michaela Coel is in full swing. On top of working on a new BBC series and preparing for her debut book to be released later this year, the I May Destroy You star has just taken on another project: a role in Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Although details as to who exactly Coel will be playing in the film are being kept under wraps, Variety has confirmed that she’s joined director Ryan Coogler on set at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production for the film began last month.
Her latest role will see her star alongside the likes of Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett, who are all expected to reprise their roles from the original Black Panther film.
Plot details for the sequel are also currently being kept under wraps, although it does have a scheduled release date of 8 July 2022, so we hope to hear more about the film soon.
The only thing we do know for certain is that Marvel won’t be recasting Chadwick Boseman’s character, the king of Wakanda, T’Challa.
After Boseman’s death from colon cancer in 2020, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the film’s sequel would not replace him with another actor, saying his performance was “iconic and transcends any interation of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past”.
Feige added: “To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”
Although it’s exciting to see Coel take on such a big project, this isn’t the first time she’s appeared in a Disney film; she actually had a minor role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, as an unnamed ‘resistance monitor’.
With this in mind, we can’t wait to see her take on a bigger role in the Black Panther sequel – July 2022 can’t come soon enough!
Images: Getty
Lauren Geall
As Stylist’s junior digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.